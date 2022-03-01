As everything across the country and around the world seems to get crazier every day, I find myself going back into the past. Currently I’m in the Neolithic period, reading about the development of agriculture, cities, and the ways people might have chosen to govern themselves.
The book is called “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity,” by David Graeber and David Wengrow. I’ll refer to them as the Davids.
It’s a massive book, 704 pages, including the end notes, which I find myself reading. In general, it’s an effort to challenge some of our previous understandings of how civilization begins, and how agriculture and cities led inevitably to war, slavery, and the oppression of most people.
That’s a lot to take in, and I’m reading it fairly slowly. One concept, though, struck me as something that might make sense today. It’s a concept called “schismogenesis.” Drop that word into conversation at your next social gathering, and people will look at you like ... well, I guess that just depends.
What the Davids are getting at is that people literally create divisions (that’s what the word means) because they and their group don’t want to be like other people who live nearby, like another tribe or nation or religion or political faction. They define themselves in opposition to others.
The first notable discussion of this phenomenon has to do with the Native American tribes of California and their neighbors in the coastal Pacific Northwest. It seems that what one cultural group valued, the other chose to valorize its opposite.
The Indians of the Pacific Northwest practiced slavery, and their aristocratic elites, especially the men, thought manual work beneath them. They created elaborate arts like the totem pole, and also developed the custom of the potlatch, where wealth was squandered by giving it away, eating rich and fatty foods to excess, and even by destruction, all to show the status of their owner.
The Native peoples of California did not practice slavery, and when they did have feasts, the food they consumed was everyday fare, perhaps in greater quantities. They had a strong work ethic, and prized modesty and frugality.
The Davids suggest that much of this contrast was a deliberate attempt to set themselves apart from their neighbors. This phenomenon has happened in other places also.
I remember reading somewhere years ago that some groups of people living fairly close to each other, maybe even speaking related languages, make some systematic changes to their tongues that invert what others do. For example, they might make the future tense the same linguistic construction as their neighbors use to convey the past tense.
We can perhaps see this phenomenon among the ancient Hebrews, whose dietary laws distinguished them from their neighbors. Archaeologists use the presence of pig bones as one way to determine if an ancient site was Hebrew, or, say, Canaanite.
In Ukraine, people in the west of the country speak Ukrainian, and in the east, Russian.
In our country, what you drive, the flags you fly, the media you consume, and the hobbies you have seem deliberately chosen to mark groups as different.
My heart is very heavy over the war in Ukraine. I also have a sense of foreboding about the schismogenesis in our Republic, “one and indivisible.”
Like some marriages, some groups part amicably. The Czechs and Slovaks did it. But identifying ourselves in opposition to others often leads to violence.
On a shelf I’ve got a book on the peopling of the Americas in the Pleistocene era, perhaps 20,000 years ago. I pray I don’t go there in despair.