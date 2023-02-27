I have one of those milestone birthdays this week — you know, the ones that end in zero.
Two weeks back, I put in my official notice that I will not work full-time again. (Some friends and family are skeptical of that.)
Rather than ruminate over life’s trajectory or the proverbial sands in an hourglass, I decided to throw myself a party. I called it a surprise party.
How do you throw yourself a surprise party? Well, I had an answer.
I had ordered a rather large and expensive model sailing ship called HMS Surprise. It’s based on the ship used to film the movie “Master and Commander,” starring Russell Crowe, which came out (gasp!) 20 years ago.
I’ve decided to take a slow second circumnavigation in retirement around the world of Patrick O’Brien’s nautical novels, which I think are the best historical fiction I’ve ever read. The books have a languid, turn-of-the-19th-century pace, punctuated by episodes of terror, like storms at sea and battles. They are high in verisimilitude, and you really get a sense of what life was like shipboard in the Napoleonic Wars.
So the “Surprise” in my surprise party was the unwrapping of the gift. I also invited my guests to bring me a surprise, telling them that it didn’t have to be tangible.
I’m blessed with a lot of friends. The oldest relationship was with my Cuzzn Bob, whom I’ve known our entire lives, and he’s like a brother to me. A friend I made at Foster Junior High came, along with his wife, a high school sweetheart.
We all hung around in Longview. Friends I made in Nacogdoches and Houston also arrived, and a former student, now in his 50s, whom I taught back in the ‘80s. A fellow who was a student teacher when I began teaching in Austin arrived. He had a whole career as a teacher himself, and he runs a charity providing school supplies for children in Guatemala.
I received a number of gifts, like a knitted wool cap. As my hairline has “matured,” I often wear hats and caps, for shade in the summer and warmth in winter. A couple bottles of wine were delivered, some yard eggs with my name on them. And books — poetry, a history of the Korean War, of the Roman Republic and a book about the verse of Bob Dylan.
My brother-in-law gave as his gift a nautical yarn in light verse. He learned it from his dad, who apparently committed a lot of humorous verse to memory. I wish I had known his dad better; I remember his wit and humor fondly.
My former student read a heart-felt encomium to me. He’s a very bright and talented fellow, and I am happy he attended. When he was in high school, he and some buddies had written a full-length comic parody of “Romeo and Juliet” they called “Romiet and Julio,” which was full of silliness and puns. We staged parts of it at our Travis High School Shakespeare Festival, to great delight. I had a minor role in it.
My wife’s family and a couple of her friends were there. Although there were lots of old friends, some of the friendships going back half a century, there was a good contingent of young people in their 20s and 30s. I’m making a point these days to cultivate new friendships, especially with young adults.
I believe all the psychologists who say that maintaining human relationships leads to health and happiness, even in the face of impending decline.
As I write this, I think of Jimmy Carter, whom I once heard giving a Sunday school lesson in Plains, Georgia. In the last days of his life, he is surrounded by family who love him, in a small town that he loved and where he is loved. I admire that, greatly.
It was an eclectic group of people. Some talked mostly to people they knew; others mingled with those they didn’t. I particularly noted the conversations between people who had just met. Guests seemed to have a lovely time. I did.
Although I had named the party after the Surprise model I’d bought, I was the recipient of the greatest surprise.
When my wife’s sister and her husband pulled up, I directed them into the driveway. Then out of the back seat emerged my daughter, who had flown in from New York to surprise her Daddy at his party.
I was astonished. I was moved. I hugged her and found myself sobbing with emotion.
The best surprise was on me.