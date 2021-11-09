Not long ago, the results of the 2020 census were released. Numerous stories said that the state and the nation were looking at a “minority majority” future.
In other words, the percentage of white Texans or Americans would be exceeded by those who are not white.
I saw that many of the reports assumed that Hispanic people are nonwhite. Yet the census is explicit on one point: Hispanic people can be of any race. I wondered how many white Hispanics there may be.
According to Wikipedia, over three million Texans, about 10.4% of the total population, self-identifies as both white and Hispanic. Nevertheless, many writers assume that somebody who is Latino/Latina is nonwhite.
This seems suspiciously like the “one drop rule” that defined a Black person as anyone who had even one ancestor who had been Black, regardless of their appearance, education, or other aspects.
Our society has been paying great attention to race recently. Some would argue that we always have. Race is regarded as a social construct, but sometimes it also seems to be an essential feature that cannot be changed.
In his timely and thoughtful book “The Great Demographic Illusion,” sociologist Richard Alba has investigated and challenged the “majority minority” thesis, primarily by pointing out increased racial intermarriage in the United States.
The children of racial intermarriage face a future not wholly defined by the past. Some of these children, and theirs, will join the majority culture with no significant distinction from white Americans; others will retain their racial distinctiveness.
For example, the offspring of white and Asian parents usually grow up white and themselves marry white people. People born to one Black parent, though, continue to identify as Black, and choose others with the same identity when they marry.
Nevertheless, for all groups, intermarriage brings with it uncles, grandmothers and cousins from another racial group. Like many people, I can relate to such relatives.
Alba spends a great deal of time investigating the Hispanic population. The treaty of Guadalupe-Hidalgo of 1848 provided that Mexicans who found themselves in an expanded United States would be regarded legally as white people.
This provision did not spare them the effects of discrimination, but it did spare them from being enslaved. The first Mexican-American graduated from the University of Texas in 1894.
Alba is more focused on assimilation than on racial separateness. He argues that the majority minority thesis is misleading, and in some ways downright harmful. White people who believe their group is facing demographic decline are more drawn to white nationalism.
When we talk about race in this country, we usually end up talking about Black and white people. For political reasons, some want to enlarge what was once called the “rainbow coalition” to create a nonwhite majority in pursuit of their view of social justice.
Alba, a sociologist, not a politician, believes that there are better ways to see ourselves than through what he calls race theory, and what others call critical race theory.
Besides, broad racial categories lump together people of very different cultures. Take “Asian.” What do Chinese, Hmong, Filipino and Indian people really have in common?
Likewise, Cubans, Puerto Ricans, Mexicans and Guatemalans have distinctive characteristics. Some of them would even be described as white.
Many years ago I dismissed the field of sociology as the painful elaboration of the obvious. Often we recognize social trends without the help of academics. Still, it’s important to have empirical data to support or challenge our understanding.
Alba believes that the future will bring convergence rather than endless racial strife. I hope he’s right.