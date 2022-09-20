Last week I wrote about some of the problems of looking back into the past with contemporary values. This week I want to expand on that.
But first, some reminders. History isn’t just the record of what happened in the past. Often that record would be too huge to comprehend; occasionally, the record is simply too sparse to recover.
Instead, history is a series of accounts that try to make sense of what we can know. It necessarily involves a perspective and a bias. If nothing else, historians have to select what they think is important and also to choose how to mine it for meaning.
History is something like archaeology. Historians try to strip away layers of interpretation to understand how people in the past saw themselves and their worlds. We usually look at the past with the benefit of knowing what came later, something the people we study couldn’t have known.
More importantly, ideas and words accumulate meanings that we must train ourselves to ignore. What for example, did “repent” mean in the Gospel of Matthew, and what did “happiness” mean in the Declaration of Independence? The meanings of those words have changed significantly from when they were committed to writing.
Consequently, in looking at the past, there’s a cognitive part, where we try to understand it in its own terms.
There’s also a moral dimension, because we can never totally divest ourselves of the need to pass judgment on the past.
Some would say we can only pass judgment on our own culture’s past, not that of others. Surely, that doesn’t hold up. If ethnocide, slavery, human sacrifice, and torture are wrong for us, and, further, are blots on our own history, why can’t we denounce them in other cultures?
I once had a student writing on how Meso-American human sacrifice wasn’t really all that bad. One of her reasons was because those people were her ancestors. I assume she means the ones removing the hearts, not the victims, unless they reproduced very young.
It’s hard enough to deal with our own culture’s history. Again, part of this is because our morally-laden words have changed over time. The meaning of “freedom” has evolved since the American colonies threw off the yoke of British colonialism.
What about our national history when it involves broken treaties, slavery, and overseas imperialism? Old history books glossed over those things, but those books themselves are history now, and they themselves become subjects for historians.
What about the memorials to the Confederacy and to its veterans? It wasn’t long ago that removing these was at the top of the news cycle. While occasionally this was done by mob action — mobs aren’t known for their historical literacy, as when in 2020 the statue of an abolitionist was thrown in a lake in Madison, Wisconsin — we must also remember that the state of Mississippi, with due process, changed its flag to remove Confederate symbolism.
In 1776 a crowd in New York destroyed a statue of King George III. I suspect they knew what they were doing, and I can’t object. I hate the ideas and institutions of the Confederacy, but I can’t bring myself to hate my misguided ancestors.
“Do not judge, or you too will be judged.” That’s always been a hard one for me to understand. There’s a fine line between narrow judgmentalism and principled judgment. It’s not easy to distinguish it for ourselves, much less for others.
I suspect our descendants will judge us harshly on a number of counts. Of course, by then, we’ll all be history.