As the plague recedes, I have gone back to work after a year of full retirement.
About a month ago, I got a phone call from the substitute coordinator at a high school near my house. She said she had an English teaching job opening immediately and for the rest of the school year.
I couldn’t take that one because I had some medical appointments, but the next week I started working again. It was both good and strange to be back in a school. There are not many students on campus, though the number has grown each week. They line up, six feet apart, masked, waiting to be let in school. They are scanned for temperatures.
Much of the work takes place online. After bouncing between a couple of assignments, I’m doing world history. The teacher is still on campus, supervising a variety of standardized tests. Much of the work is done on Zoom, and students submit their responses online.
I log in to the meetings as host, take attendance, and offer to help students with their work. They seldom ask for help. I will work with the teacher to do some lessons and have more interaction with the kids.
In previous columns, I’ve said how I’m impervious to boredom. If the kids don’t ask for help, I can get on the internet or read — currently Eric Hoffer, Phillip Roth and a book on Late Antiquity. On the other hand, I can see how this situation can be boring for the kids. At least they’re well behaved and appreciative — really nice young people.
It has been surreal to walk by classrooms that are empty except for a teacher and sometimes a few students. I saw one young woman alone at an improvised lectern with her laptop computer on it, conducting a class for students who were physically elsewhere.
Highly motivated students, especially those pushed by their parents, do fairly well in this environment. Those who have money and social capital find it easy to prosper, and those who don’t, well, they suffer more immediately and more profoundly than the rich and privileged.
It’s called the Matthew effect, after a passage that occurs in the Book of Matthew (25:29) and, indeed, in all three synoptic gospels.
Come to think of it, I am a beneficiary of the Matthew effect. Because I had accumulated social capital, opportunities to earn more came calling.
Right before the pandemic hit, I had taken over two business courses whose teacher had quit at mid-term. He was a beginning teacher and did not know how to establish a positive working environment, so I struggled for weeks to get the kids used to behaving and doing their lessons. I had never worked as hard, but that effort led to this assignment under easy circumstances.
The district raised substitute pay significantly during the pandemic, and like most people, I can find something to do with extra cash.
I had planned to transition toward volunteer work. The pandemic has put that on hold. Now, I’ve realized, I can help students learn and get credit for their courses.
Fall behind and you stay back; get ahead and it’s easier to stay ahead. I’d like to keep kids from falling behind.
When school reopens in August, we should be back to normal. Perhaps I will continue teaching. Maybe that’s the best way I can do some good for kids who don’t start life with the wind at their back.
As for now, I’ll grit my teeth and accept being underworked and overpaid. Hey, somebody had to do it.