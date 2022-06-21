A friend gave me a book he thought I’d like. It was Sam Hamill’s translation of “Narrow Road to the Interior” by Matsuo Basho, the most revered of Japan’s haiku poets. I had read it many years ago, but was glad to open it again.
Basho’s aesthetic of simplicity and appreciation for the worn and humble appealed to me when I was an impecunious graduate student of philosophy and Japanese language and culture.
Hamill’s edition includes haiku transliterated into our alphabet, so I could actually follow the original, especially as the poems are so short. I found myself pronouncing the words of a long-dead poet in his own language.
I met up with a young friend for lunch at one of Austin’s food trucks. We arrived early and waited in the shade of the juniper trees. I shared some haiku I had written and gave him the Penguin edition of Basho.
Recently I’ve consciously tried to make young friends. Matthew has a mind like diamonds and a heart tender as clover. He’s between jobs now — he previously helped produce the Richard Linklater movie “Apollo 10 1/2” and the video series “Undone.” My wife is teaching a summer camp, so both Matt and I had spare time during the week.
We decided to go to Santa Fe, where my cousin Bob lives. We would pack sleeping bags and crash on the floor of his one-room apartment, like a couple of Buddhist beatniks.
We listened to an audio book about consciousness and the divided brain on the way, but Iain McGilchrist’s prose only served to give Matthew a long spell of unconsciousness.
We used Spotify to create a playlist of road songs, everything from Jason Isbell to Charley Pride to Cornell Hurd to Cream.
In the following days we went on road trips. One was to Chimayo, where we visited a sanctuary devoted to healing. In one chapel, the dirt is said to have restorative powers. That’s easy to scoff at, but the little side chapel devoted to prayers for sick and dying children was poignant. The walls were covered with photos of children, some with birth and death dates. The ceiling was festooned with tiny shoes.
We also saw smoke from the fires on the other side of the Sangre de Cristo range. Intense fires create their own local weather, and we watched in fascination from a distance.
Another day we went to Abiquiu, a place immortalized by the paintings of Georgia O’Keefe. We sought out the shade of some cottonwood trees at a lavender farm, sipping lavender infused tea.
A very pleasant middle aged Native American woman engaged us in conversation. She told us she was a Navajo storyteller, that she had been an extra in a number of movies, and that the gelato she was eating was good, but not nearly as great as it is in Italy.
Matthew introduced me to his friend James, a writer for the Meow Wolf House of Eternal Return immersive arts cooperative. It’s a complex installation complete with a backstory, hidden passages and some amazing technology.
I was fascinated by the laser harp. In a darkened room filled with light fog, I created music with three arrays of red laser lights. I could have spent a much longer time there.
James is a great young fellow, smart and vital and enthusiastic; we went out for pizza at a place filled with beautiful people. We hit it off immediately.
I made another new young writer friend. Driving home, I visited old poet friends in Albuquerque.
Just as Basho would have done.