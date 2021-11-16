Family brought me to the outskirts of Philadelphia. My wife and I made a trip to attend the memorial service for her mother’s sister, who died at age 95.
We stayed in Bryn Athyn, north of the city. It’s a tiny community centered around a replica of an early Gothic cathedral, a college, and schools associated with the New Church, a Christian denomination following the teachings of Emanuel Swedenborg, an 18th-century naturalist and mystic.
Swedenborg had visions of Heaven and Hell and wrote many volumes explaining an allegorical understanding of Scripture. He was influential in American intellectual circles in the 19th century; writers like Emerson and William James alluded to him.
The cathedral was financed by John Pitcairn, a Scottish immigrant who made a fortune with the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company. Among other accomplishments, the cathedral reproduced medieval stained glass windows, re-learning techniques that had been lost in subsequent centuries.
My wife’s grandfather had worked on a couple of the stained glass windows in the cathedral, as well as the cathedral in St. Albans, England.
My wife grew up in a New Church family, and it seemed that everybody I met was related to somebody else I met. I had been hearing about Helen’s cousins for years now; I was happy to meet people from both sides of her family.
The deceased had married a widower with four small children. They had one child together, but the husband died young in an accident. Widowed at 29, she rejected offers by family to take in the two boys and two girls separately. Though they were not her biological children, she kept them together, and by thrift and hard work, raised them, never remarrying.
The service was beautiful, with the pastor describing what was important in her life. The music was appropriate and thoughtful. There was one hymn I had never encountered, “I Vow to Thee, My Country,” a British patriotic hymn from 1922 setting part of Gustav Holst’s Jupiter melody to words honoring duty and sacrifice.
The song was written in the aftermath of WWI for use on Remembrance Day services. I thought of the sacrifices Aunt Beryl made for her adopted children. The melody stayed with me for days afterward.
One of the cousins is the retired director of the Pitcairn Museum. It’s housed in a huge granite recreation of a Gothic manor erected by John Pitcairn’s son. We got a special behind-the-scenes tour of some of the treasures housed in the building. Former bedrooms were repurposed to show collections of artifacts, including one Egyptian mummy coffin the estate bought from John Lennon.
My wife flew home; I had plans to see my daughter in New York. I spent two afternoons and a night with a friend of mine, a fellow who reads even more than I do.
We both read history; he took me on a tour of historic Philadelphia. We stopped by the Poe house, saw several sites associated with Benjamin Franklin, complete with a running commentary from my friend.
He took me to a little park with an unprepossessing obelisk memorializing the long-vanished tree where William Penn signed a treaty with the Lenape to establish his colony in peace, not conquest. That was touching. My friend is proud of his state’s origin.
We also drove out to Four Seasons Total Landscaping to the site of some more recent history.
At the train station, I learned that it only costs $7.50 to get to New York. It’s one of the few bargains I found.