I was teaching in a math class last Wednesday. It was one of those classes where the teacher left instructions that kids were to log in and do work.
Sometimes, in some classes, they actually do that. Most of these kids were quiet, and besides, it was the first period, and most kids are quiet and calm at that hour.
Then an assistant principal came on the speaker saying we were in lockdown, that nobody could leave, doors must be locked, lights turned off, and everybody get away from doors or windows. Something in her voice told me it wasn’t a drill.
This was just a day after the horrible mass shooting at a high school in Michigan. We ended up staying in the classroom until 3 p.m.
The kids responded pretty well. They sat in the gloom — an exterior window gave us some light — and did their work, or didn’t.
I understood from student and teacher texts that the police and administration were going door to door, looking for some people. They never came to ours.
I tuned in to local news on my computer. Someone had reported a student with a gun on campus. I learned that several students had been identified and taken from class, but that a search for the pistol continued.
It turns out that one of our senior students saw three boys in the bathroom with a gun. He said nothing until he got to his class, where they locked the door, and the teacher called in the situation.
The cafeteria staff brought box lunches to the classrooms. Getting to the bathroom was a major issue. I had to go into the hall and insist that they let my people go.
No pistol was found. One boy was found in possession of two magazines, one of them loaded. I suspect the owner slipped the gun to a student who didn’t show up on the in-school video system.
Two days later I talked to someone who had detailed knowledge. I was told that it seems a boy brought a gun to school, was showing it off to his pals, and somebody, rightly, reported the incident.
This person said the boy wouldn’t be back on campus this year, but since they never found the pistol, they didn’t have evidence to charge him.
It could have been far worse.
A quarter-century ago there was a shooting at the school where I taught. It turned out to be accidental — some boys passing around a pistol, and one dropped the magazine, pointed at the floor, and pulled the trigger. The ricochet wounded a girl in the leg. She was on crutches for weeks but recovered.
I don’t have any special insight into what we ought to do. Will we have metal detectors at the few entrances that are still open? Will technology solve the problem?
Perhaps, though that will create huge bottlenecks as students line up, sometimes in the rain, to get in. Meanwhile there will be many false positives that have to be investigated, adding to the delays.
What about restricting gun ownership? We have too many guns in this country to outlaw them. That horse is out of the barn.
The Texas Legislature has made it easy to carry guns in public, though it’s always been illegal to have them on school grounds.
Our kids are in trouble, but these days it seems they aren’t the only ones.
Our culture seems rudderless in a storm blowing from all points of the compass. And we can’t even decide where safe harbor lies.