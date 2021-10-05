I am loading up my backpack, probably for the last time. I will conclude teaching my outdoor adventure class by having students plan a three-day backpacking hike and fill their imaginary backpacks with imaginary gear and food.
I will bring my own pack to class and unload it to guide them in their choices. After I take it home I will take out the personal items, leave some of the gear inside, and ship it to a young man in New York City.
Retirement from backpacking beckons. I figure I’ll be doing day hikes and car camping from here on out. It was a great chapter in my life, but I’m not 40 anymore.
Handling those items makes me realize that I’ve carried a lot more than a bunch of weight. The pack itself is a Kelty external frame one that was old-school even when I bought it in the ‘90s. External frame packs are heavier and less comfortable than internal frame packs, but they carry more. When I bought it I had a small child that I thought might someday backpack with me, and I figured Daddy would have to carry half her gear.
The tent has served me well. I think one of the last times I pitched it was on Election Night, 2016, in the Black Hills of South Dakota. That was a restless time when geese flew honking overhead in the middle of the night, lit by a super-moon.
My camp stove wasn’t the lightest one on the market, but it was a gift from my cousin. I used it for many years. One summer I watched from atop Buckskin Pass in Colorado as one of our party struggled to make it up the hill. I brewed him a cup of hot tea to hand him when he arrived. In cupping the flame from the wind I accidentally touched the hot stove. I had a small scar on my thumb for years, though it seems to have vanished.
On my very first backpacking adventure we were on a sun-blasted ridge in New Mexico heading for the Gila River. I was rationing the last few swallows in my canteen when a friend pointed out a tiny seeping spring I never would have considered a water source. He pulled out a water-purifying pump, and we filled our canteens. On my next trip, I had one of those of my own.
You can’t carry enough water. You need to purify it. Only twice have I drunk water straight from springs gushing out of the rocks, once in the gorge of the Rio Grande in New Mexico, and once in the Cascades in Oregon. I carried iodine pills as a backup, but I relied on my filter pump. I’ll give that away, too.
In my pack there is a collapsible water bottle. Stretched out, it holds half a gallon. Pushed accordion-like, it takes up only a quarter of the space when empty. It used to belong to my ex-communist ex-friend. Somehow it got into my gear, and though I didn’t intend to take it, I kept forgetting to return it. Then our friendship collapsed.
I also carry duct tape. Once in the Sonoran desert the heel and sole of my boot started flapping. I repaired it with duct tape, walked six miles, cut the tape away with a knife, and threw away the boots.
We measure more than mass when we weigh the things we carry. They spur memories of effort and friendships in robust middle age.
I’ll give away the gear; the memories rest lightly upon me.