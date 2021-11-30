I’ve been reading John McWhorter about as long as I’ve been writing these columns. One of my earliest columns was about his book “Our Magnificent Bastard Tongue: The Untold Story of English.”
He’s written twenty books, of which I’ve read three, including his newest, “Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America.” He divides his attention between linguistics, his academic specialty, and public affairs.
McWhorter has recently become a regular columnist at the New York Times. In the broadest terms, he is fairly liberal about language — he thinks “purity” in languages is a myth — and is also known as a Black conservative in his criticism of leftist ideas on race, what the French have taken to calling, with chagrin, “le wokisme.”
I’ll stick to the language aspects in this column; perhaps soon I’ll turn attention to his newest book.
In his most recent column he talks about how there is more than one “Spanglish” in the United States. This is a hybrid language, where English and Spanish vocabulary get interposed.
Many years ago I sat at an IHOP in El Paso and listened intently to the guys in the next booth switching effortless between English and Spanish. I’m sure academic linguists would have taped the conversation, counting and classifying the speech. From what I could tell, they used Spanish to talk about home and friends, and English to talk about cars and jobs.
One phenomenon McWhorter highlights is the way Spanish words will change meanings when they encounter English. For example, “carpeta” in Spain or Mexico means “binder” or “file folder,” but in New York Spanglish, it means “carpet.” The Spanglish expression meaning “to call someone back” means “to call someone backward” in formal Spanish.
For somebody interested in the way languages work instead of how they are supposed to work, this is all quite normal and fascinating. It’s certainly happened with English, particularly with all the borrowings and cultural hybridization that comes from England having been conquered by William, Duke of Normandy, in 1066. This is certainly important. In fact, “certainly” itself is a French import.
The phenomenon is very (another French word) widespread, both here and abroad. In the Brighton Beach neighborhood of New York, where many Russians and Ukrainians live, English and Russian intermix.
In general, an immigrant family will use their native language at home, knowing just enough English to get by. The second generation is truly bilingual, with a slight preference for English. The third generation is almost mono-lingual in English.
I have observed all this in the course of my career, teenagers fluent in Spanish and with American-accented English. Last spring I worked with a teacher who conducted much of her classes in Spanish. A Latina, she told me she had to learn Spanish as an adult to do her job.
More than 50 years after I took ninth-grade Spanish in Mrs. Felsenthal’s class at Foster Junior High, I can basically read it, say what I want in limited contexts, but boy howdy is it hard to understand native speakers’ conversation!
McWhorter cites research that says some young Asian-Americans, fluent in English pronunciation, use rhythms that seem to be influenced by their families’ native tongues.
He finds this buzzing, blooming linguistic interchange to be exhilarating.
Meanwhile, L’Académie française, ultimate arbiter and protector of the French language, is having apoplexy (a French word derived from Latin) over gender-nonconforming pronouns.
McWhorter has his problems with wokisme at home, but I think he would approach the French contretemps with bemusement and joie de vivre.