I few years back I coined a portmanteau word. A portmanteau is an old-fashioned leather luggage case that opens into two equal parts. Portmanteau words join parts of two words to make a neologism, or new word.
Words like “motel,” “podcast,” “frenemy,” “hangry” and “brunch” are portmanteau words. My coinage was “milporn,” which combines “military” and “pornography.”
I gave my war books away and tried to banish milporn from my life because of what I’ve read about men describing their addiction to pornography. Simply put, they feel bad about having felt good.
I can relate to that when it comes to killing people.
Well, the war in Ukraine led me to scurry back to the milporn files, updating my data bases and learning some new things that might give some insight and perspective to the situation in that country.
Western militaries have reduced their dependence on main battle tanks. In the early history of warfare the chariot was king of the battlefield; in other places war elephants had pride of place. Both were made obsolete millennia ago. The horse was important in battle until the late 19th century.
Armored knight could not stand up to gunfire. It is possible the same is happening to the tank, and perhaps warships.
We have seen how the Moskva, flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, was sunk by cruise missiles that the Ukrainians developed from a Soviet design. This development should give pause to our own Navy, with its dependence on high-value aircraft carriers.
I first researched anti-tank missiles. Much of the early Western aid to Ukraine consisted of delivering both guided and unguided rockets that can knock out trucks, armored vehicles, even main battle tanks.
These span the gamut from the 40mm Polish RPG-76 Komar rocket and the 66mm M72 LAW, made in America and stockpiled in the arsenals of countries like Norway and Denmark. Neither are very effective against modern tanks, but are easy to carry and will destroy trucks and lightly armored vehicles and are useful in urban combat.
The iconic Soviet-designed RPG-7, though a bit dated, is plentiful, simple, rugged, and effective. They have been manufactured by several countries.
Spain has sent the Alcotán-100, which has a sophisticated optical aiming system. The Swedish-designed AT-4 is an 84mm rocket used by American forces. Though unguided, both can sometimes knock out heavy armor.
The British NLAW, though with less range (and a lower price tag) than the American Javelin, is a formidable guided missile that can attack tanks from the top. Both of these are “fire-and-forget” weapons. This means the operator can launch and run for cover.
In addition to being attacked by ground-based rockets, armored vehicles can also be hit by guided missiles from drones.
Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drones have proved effective in Ukraine, and previously in Libya. Though not as capable as American drones, they are relatively cheap.
When you see the videos of tanks blowing up, you need to realize that unless the crew had bailed out, three men are dying instantly. These warheads ignite ammunition inside. American tanks have blow-out panels to try to redirect such blasts.
On Good Friday, I thought of the man crucified to the left of Jesus. He mocks and curses, impenitent. I thought also about an image of a Russian soldier burned to death in a truck.
Even he was a child of God, and his mother loved him.
In wartime, weapons matter, combat is exciting, but milporn can wound your soul.