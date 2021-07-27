I was talking to someone who was having a house built for herself and her husband. They had been living in an apartment while most of their possessions were in storage.
The conversation progressed to my saying that eventually I would sell my house on the fevered Austin real estate market and move elsewhere. I lamented all the things I would have to move, including a rather large library I have accumulated since high school.
Another woman chimed in to suggest that I just get rid of it. I don’t think she’s much of a reader, and she seems to have little use for scholarship or much interest in the world outside her own straitened circles.
Some people don’t read and don’t know what they miss. Other people are readers but don’t accumulate books. I’m not either of those people.
My library is divided between a number of rooms. Any visitor to the guest bedroom will have much to choose from, as two of the four walls are completely lined with bookshelves. I have collections in my study, in my bedroom and in the upstairs hallway. My matched sets and leather-bound books grace the living room.
The books are organized loosely by subject, and I can usually lay my hand on something I seek. A few years back I alphabetized my poetry section by poet; new acquisitions lie sideways on top.
Isaac Asimov once said that if he knew he were dying, he would type faster. I think I would try to turn a few more pages before I had to leave.
Several books have sat unread on my shelves for decades, and I have multiple translations of others. I actually do discard some from time to time. If I’m going to get rid of something, it’s likely to be dated or a popular novel I don’t think I’ll read again.
Sometimes I wonder if I’ll ever make it back to a book and ask if I should get rid of it. Then I remember the wandering saints of the early Middle Ages.
When I was in college in Nacogdoches I took a course in the history of Christianity. I learned a great deal about Constantine, the crusades, monasteries, lay investiture and the struggles between the popes and the Holy Roman Emperors. (These latter were not Romans, what they ruled wasn’t really an empire, and like too many popes, they were seldom holy.)
Much of what I learned interested me, all but the book on the wandering saints of the early middle ages. It washed past me. All I remembered is that a common name for Paris taxicabs derives from a seventh-century saint.
I thought about tossing the book away, but it stayed. Then in 2019 my wife and I visited the charming town of Durham, England. In its cathedral are the tombs of the Venerable Bede and St. Cuthbert.
“Cuthbert” is one of those Anglo-Saxon names that is so odd that it’s cute. We decided to name the feral cat who had adopted us after that saint.
Well, to come full circle, this morning I took the book from the shelf and read the chapter on St. Cuthbert. He was a monk in Northumbria who died in 687. In the last years of his life he was made a bishop when the monasteries were under attack by Vikings.
For years monks fled from the invaders with Cuthbert’s remains until they were interred beside the head of St. Oswald.
A library has its uses. You never know what you will want to know.