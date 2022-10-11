My lawn is crunchy when I walk on it. It’s not due to the drought we’re in. I water my front lawn, though not the back, every couple of weeks to keep the grass alive. It’s still green.
No, the crunches are the acorns I’m stepping on. This is what is known as a mast year. Oaks, like some other trees, produce great numbers of seeds at irregular intervals of two to five years. For some unknown reason, several kinds of trees all have the same mast years.
It’s been estimated that oaks in North America produce more acorns than all the other nut-producing trees on this continent combined. A large oak can drop 10,000 acorns in a year. I have two medium-sized oaks.
Acorns contain tannins and are bitter and poisonous for humans, horses, cattle, and dogs, although squirrels and mice and pigs love them. People learned a long time ago that you can soak acorns, pouring off the water as it turns brown, until it stays clear. Then they can be roasted or made into flour.
Although dinosaurs may have eaten ginkgo fruit, they never tasted an acorn. The first true oaks evolved around 56 million years ago. The earliest fossil oaks are found in what is now the state of Georgia.
Oak trees moved rapidly, by evolutionary standards, throughout the Northern Hemisphere, going as far south as Indonesia and Colombia. They dominated the forests of Western Europe for centuries, though most of the great oaks have been cut down for commercial reasons.
The Romans record that Germanic peoples worshiped oak trees, which could live for a thousand years. They sacrificed animals and sometimes humans in oak groves.
Around the year 734, the Anglo-Saxon missionary St. Boniface cut down an oak grove dedicated to Thor and with the lumber constructed a church dedicated to St. Peter. Tree worship was attacked during the Christianization of Western Europe, which usually happened when a king converted, subjects following his lead.
There is a large live oak in the greenbelt where I sometimes walk. They never go bare, but they lose their leaves twice a year. Twice I have lived in houses with live oaks. That kind of oak is rather messy, but they were once treasured because their twisted limbs were well-suited to some shipbuilding purposes.
Several nations, including Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and even the United States, set aside oak plantations for shipbuilding purposes. It takes a minimum of 120 years to grow an oak.
When I was at York, England, I was told that a fire damaged the roof of the cathedral, and American oak had to be brought in, because there are no longer any English oaks big enough to replace those medieval timbers.
I recently spent some hours reclining under an oak tree, and I realized that it is a metaphor for a human life. Our roots are in our past and culture and history, our leaves stretch greedily to the light, and our trunks and limbs provide fuel and substance to build homes for ourselves and others.
My wife noticed some first-grade boys stomping gleefully on acorns. She explained to them that they were really seeds for oak trees. Their eyes got big, and their behavior changed.
They started gathering acorns, and instead of smashing them, they collected them to plant, excited about the forests that would grow, not realizing that even if they did, they wouldn’t mature until long after the boys had died as very old men.
But such is the stewardship of earth, and from little seeds, mighty oaks grow.