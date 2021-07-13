“What goes upon four legs at dawn, two at noon, and three at close of day?” This was the Riddle of the Sphinx, and their failure to answer it led many men to their deaths.
Then, with a flash of insight, Oedipus recognized its import. The answer is “humans.”
A baby crawls on all fours, an adult strides on two legs, and seniors often use canes or crutches to manage ambulation.
It’s the way of all flesh, and it took the most brilliantly insightful man of his times to solve it.
But when Oedipus tried to solve a riddle to end a plague, his relentless devotion to the truth leads him to expose what others suspected, and to destroy himself and yet, since oracles in legend are always right, when he identified the killer of the old king he freed his city from its epidemic.
Well, I don’t claim mythic status for my own story, but I’m leaving Bend, Oregon, on three legs driving into the sunrise.
Bend has had a rich past or me, in ways good and bad. I once finished second in my age group at the Haulin’ Aspen Half Marathon. That’s when I caught and passed, at ten miles out, a very fit looking young woman half my age.
Otherwise, I do need to remember a heart attack in that town, and the way I got prompt and life-saving treatment.
I was fully conscious and wanted to tell a joke, but the only one I could think of was what Ronald Reagan said to his doctors when he was shot, “Hope you’re all Republicans.”
But I chose not to go there, and for the life of me, I couldn’t think of anything funny. I was as serious as a heart attack.
Then there was the time I got sucked through a set of rapids and cut up the bottom of one foot. Seven stitches was a reminder that the life you save may be your own.
So this summer, at the northwest corner of a great continental triangle, I managed to have one of those body and mind-bending experiences.
After a year of reduced activity, I did a lot of walking in a few days, everything from doing two four-mile loops of the Deschutes Canyon to playing golf in Wyoming late in the day as antelope ambled on the fairways.
Turns out it was too much and I sprained my ankle. It’s not from one particular injury but from overuse. Once again I got friendly and competent medical service, crutches and opioids. It’s the way of all flesh, two crutches and one good foot.
“Oedipus” means “Swollen Foot” in Greek. My injury was less swollen than average, but I can’t bear weight on it. I’m learning to get around on two crutches.
Oedipus was insightful in recognizing the impersonal and systemic patterns of human nature, but he was not able to see that he himself was accountable for his unknowing violation of the deepest laws of family and purity.
Oedipus is driven from Thebes blind and in the care of his sister-daughters (who show up in a subsequent tragedy.) Indeed, Oedipus was bound by fate and prophecy — his mind was free, but his future was chained.
He could have used some Critical Fate Theory.
One of my earliest memories is about learning to walk, moving from four to two legs. In Western mountains I used walking sticks in robust middle age, but now I hop away on three, happy to have visited family and spent some time at twilight in fast-fading desert sunlight.
Something of my heart inclines to Bend.