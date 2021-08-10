Many people are afraid of indoctrination, especially when it concerns their children at school. Should they be? No — and yes. Let me explain.
Many years ago I was in a graduate school philosophy class discussing indoctrination. The grad students were uniformly outraged by the idea that children were being presented with moral truths without going through the process of examining them closely. That is what indoctrination boils down to — inculcating values without evaluating their rightness.
Some of these people went on to be professional philosophers. I didn’t. I sometimes do stand-up philosophy, but it’s a side gig.
I was the sole dissident, as far as I remember. I contended that it is inevitable that young children are indoctrinated, and further that it’s desirable.
Children are not miniature graduate students, and every moral principle is not up for challenge. We tell small children that they must behave themselves, act fairly to each other, and strive to learn and tell the truth.
Overly sophisticated graduate students did not want to hear that. It was clear that I had no future in academic philosophy.
The indoctrination changed over time. My generation was the last to be taught that segregation was a natural and fair way to run a society, that we were a Christian culture, and that you could trust the government most of the time to do the right thing.
Over my career I saw children being taught that you should not treat people differently because of the color of their skin, and that you should not pick on others because they are different in religion, and that we should not stereotype people because of race, national origins, or religion.
Sometimes I had some issues with the details of the “stereotype” lessons. What’s the difference, I would ask, between “stereotypical” and “typical”? I seldom got a good answer. Still, I think most parents would be on board with the lessons.
But the ground has shifted. Starting in academia, migrating into teacher training, and then into the classroom, a new type of indoctrination has emerged.
Instead of children being taught to think of themselves as essentially individuals, some educators tell them they are members of identity groups, either as oppressors or oppressed, and that people can experience various intersections of oppression.
It is OK for children to change their gender and demand medical interventions that render them sterile, but it’s impossible to change their race or to escape from a society that was built around white supremacy.
A lot of parents question the views that have been aptly described by Wesley Yang as “the successor ideology,” which he describes as an “authoritarian Utopianism that masquerades as liberal humanism while usurping it from within.”
Educators are taught that being color-blind is racist, that expecting Black students to show their mathematics work is racist, and that expecting children of color to learn to write standard English is racist.
Meanwhile, first graders are being presented with songs celebrating all the different pronouns people use, led by a teacher wears a shirt identifying himself as Black Queer Maestro.
A public school system is accountable to the voters. Unease with indoctrination in the schools doesn’t just include those who watch Fox News; large numbers of independents and substantial numbers of Biden voters are also dismayed by what they hear coming out of the schools.
Some of my readers will look on the possible evaporation of the paper-thin Democratic majority in Congress with glee; others will see it with dismay.
We will indoctrinate our children, no matter what. But what doctrines will they be taught?