For the last six months I’ve been reading 19th-century American history about slavery, Emancipation, Reconstruction, and Jim Crow. Kate Masur has recently added a valuable study to the veritable library of important historical works that exist on these subjects.
“Until Justice Be Done” is subtitled “America’s First Civil Rights Movement, From the Revolution to Reconstruction.” Its focus is the often overlooked role of free Blacks in our history. Her book shows their struggles against racist laws in the free states, the constant threat of kidnapping and re-enslavement, and their efforts, opposed by some whites and aided by others, to secure for themselves citizenship and civil rights.
She starts by discussing anti-Black laws in the free states. States such as Ohio and Illinois tried to limit immigration of Blacks. They were seen as potential paupers and a threat to community well-being. In some states they were forced to register and to have a white person vouch for them and guarantee to support them if needed.
Free Blacks could not vote or testify in court or serve on juries. They could, however, petition the government. Masur points out that 19th century governments took petitions seriously.
The question kept coming up whether these free persons of color were also citizens of the United States and of the states where they lived. Much of the debate centered on the privileges and immunities clause of the Constitution, which gave the citizens of each state the same rights as those of other states.
Black sailors in southern ports were another point of friction. New Orleans was notorious for jailing sailors, free persons in other states, and selling them off into slavery. Sometimes ship captains and other white people got them released, but they often had to pay the costs of their own imprisonment.
Black people in the free states began organizing themselves in churches and rented halls. They were joined by sympathetic whites in a growing movement to repeal racist laws and to advocate for emancipation in the south. Abolitionists of both races were widely scorned; in the south, their lives were in danger.
Some famous people show up in this book, as well as a host of names that now evoke dim memories, yet it is remarkable how many ordinary people — preachers and teachers and newspaper men and public speakers both educated and uncultured — worked to gain dignity and civil rights for Black people.
The struggles of free Blacks continued up until the Civil War. The newly founded Republican Party, despite some internal debate, decisively swung toward the Blacks. During the war, northern public opinion became favorable to civil rights, and racist laws were repealed in holdout states like Ohio and Iowa and Illinois.
After the war came the messy and contentious period we know as Reconstruction. Masur shows how the debates over the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments recalled how Blacks had been treated in the north as well as the south.
What is called white supremacy today is usually hidden and implicit. This contrasts with open public demands that society should be run for and by the white man, beliefs held widely at the time by ordinary people, north and south.
We read insulting, racist arguments that Blacks were inferior and degraded. It is impossible not to sympathize with people struggling to be treated with dignity and justice.
Things got better, slowly and haltingly. We can thank those people, mostly Black, who advocated and spoke and persuaded others that their lives have worth. Masur has reminded us who those people were, and what they were up against.