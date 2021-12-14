Last week I wrote a column about a boy accused of bringing a pistol to school the day after a mass shooting in Michigan.
It is unsurprising it was a boy. In fact, the surprise would have been if he had not been male. Boys and men commit crimes of violence at far higher rates than girls and women do. In fact, world-wide, 95% of convicted murderers are men.
Why this huge disparity? Essentially, there are two kinds of explanations, nature or nurture. Either there is a worldwide patriarchy at work socializing boys to be killers and girls not to be, or the differences are rooted in a common human biology.
In her recent book, “T: The Story of Testosterone, the Hormone that Dominates and Divides Us,” Carole Hooven, an evolutionary biologist at Harvard, explains for the general reader the effects of this hormone in making us male or female, in triggering puberty, and in relation to sexual behaviors both heterosexual and homosexual. She also has a measured and thoughtful chapter on the role of testosterone in transgender individuals.
After an initial chapter describing her own career and work with chimpanzees, where she observes a dominant male severely beating a female, she moves on to our early knowledge of what castration does to animals and men. She includes a graphic account of the making of a Chinese imperial eunuch who died in 1992.
Most of us are aware of castrati — young boys with lovely singing voices, usually from poor Italian families, whose career was lengthened through pre-pubescent castration. Castrated men are taller on average than other men, with long arms and legs, because testosterone initiates adolescent growth spurt and also signals the end of it. Their bones grow slowly and longer. They are fatter, weaker, and more docile than natural men. They also don’t go bald, nor do they have sexual desire. T makes a difference.
We learn that T is vital in sexual differentiation in the mother’s womb. Testosterone exposure in utero is necessary for an embryo to become a male. We also learn about individuals who are unable to process the hormone normally.
Hooven also wades into questions of the relationship of T to homosexual attraction. The upshot is that no clear evidence exists in men, but sometimes women exposed to high levels of prenatal T are attracted to women and male-typical occupations.
Although she focuses on biology, and not sociology, in her final chapter Hooven addresses some of the pushback against biology and especially evolutionary biology from those who want to minimize biological sex in favor of socially constructed gender.
Some think that recognition that humans have different psychologies and patterns of behavior will be used to justify oppression of women. Hooven says, “Let’s get rid of the tired idea that the sexes must be born with basically the same brains in order to have equal rights.” She’s also faced pushback and cancellation for using language like “pregnant woman.”
She also refuses to let men off the hook. She refers to the idea that if something is natural, it must be good and acceptable as the “naturalistic fallacy.” If we believe that humanity is naturally good, but is corrupted by patriarchy, capitalism, whiteness, or whatever, then recognizing that men’s violence is part of their nature seems dangerous.
We don’t have to subscribe to that fallacy to recognize that men are flawed and need to be saved from nature. In “The African Queen” Katherine Hepburn says to Humphrey Bogart, “Nature, Mr. Allnut, is what we are put into this world to rise above.”