People have studied dreams for as long as there have been people.
The indigenous people of Australia talk of dreams in a cosmic sense. Some pastoral and hunter-gather groups spent a great deal of their free time discussing their dreams, according to the great new book “The Dawn of Everything.”
Joseph interprets Pharaoh’s dreams; another Joseph is warned in a dream to flee from Bethlehem.
Virgil’s hero Aeneas encountered the gates of ivory, the entry to false dreams, and the gates of horn, portal to true dreams.
Lincoln had premonitions in his dreams. Freud and Jung used them in psychotherapies.
My parents visit me in my dreams.
A credible candidate for the first rock and roll song is “Sh-boom” by the Chords, with its insistence that “life is but a dream.” Mama Cass’s superb “Dream a Little Dream of Me” remains powerful today.
Now MIT has announced that they have developed a device called Dormio that records when subjects are dreaming, and can wake them to get a quick report on their dreams. More important, dreams themselves can be directed.
As lead scientist Robert Stickgold says, “Dormio takes dream research to a new level, interacting directly with an individual’s dreaming brain and manipulating the actual content of their dreams.”
People can learn in their dreams. I remember dreaming about the foreign languages I studied the night before tests. I think my dreams were true.
Aldous Huxley made hypnopedia, or sleep learning, an important part of his 1931 novel Brave New World. Children were indoctrinated with prosocial values as they slept, producing a remarkably docile and productive population.
Dormio is an example of what is called a “targeted dream incubation device.” Guided repetition can lead subjects’ dreams down predetermined ways.
As another researcher, Haar Horowitz, described its “trippy” effects. “It’s like turning the notch up high on mind-wandering and making it immersive — being pushed and pulled with new sensations like your body floating and falling, with your thoughts quickly snapping in and out of control.”
Writing in Harper’s magazine, Michael W. Clune writes a long and very thoughtful first-person account of his experiences.
The device monitors your sleep, awakens you, asks for a report of your dreams which it records and sends to your computer. It can reinforce the suggestion before you go back to sleep. It can be run automatically, or by a person.
Told to think of trees, Clune eventually went to sleep. He recalls his dream: “What I saw was the inside of the tree. The tree was borrowing my vision and watching itself. That’s why it didn’t look the way a tree looks from the outside.”
What’s Dormio for? Well, it depends on who uses it. It could be a tool of psychotherapeutic healing. It can trigger psychedelic or entheogenic dreamlike states without drugs.
Many people will want to explore their unconscious minds and to study their dreams through technology. It seems like a fundamental human right.
But it could also be a tool for advertising, marketing, opinion survey and opinion manipulation though artificial intelligence and data that you generate but only partly control. Do you own this data?
Coors Beer wanted to plant its name in the dreams of those hooked up to the machine.
We can perhaps keep the government away from these machines, but unregulated social media will be eager to deploy them.
If you are offered free services, that’s because you are the product, your subconscious potentially a commodity.
Shakespeare’s most famous soliloquy says, “what dreams may come ... must give us pause.
Perhaps it’s the pause before launch.