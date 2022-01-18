I went out on a Friday night with a group of young teachers. We enjoyed ourselves in conversations about pigs, possums, and psilocybin. Their energy and humor were contagious.
Inevitably, work came up. One was planning to quit teaching before the end of the year. Another said she was leaving after this year, and the third said she’d give it another year before throwing in the towel.
These are some of the finest young teachers I have ever known. They’re smart, hard-working, dedicated, and effective. I’m proud to know them.
It’s not the kids, though some of them remarked on how hard it is to motivate them to jump over a very low academic bar. No, these were not people worn out by students, but they were exhausted by the multiple failures of the district and state.
I asked for specific examples, and was told how the Legislature, in its finite wisdom, had decided to require extra tutoring for students who didn’t pass the statewide test last year. Well, last year was when so many kids were in virtual learning. Lots of them just tuned out and didn’t learn anything, so of course they failed.
Midyear, teachers get a new mandate. It’s not like they haven’t given everything already to their jobs. Where are they going to get the time to do all this stuff?
The district just announced that middle and high school teachers will be expected next year to teach seven out of eight classes over two days, instead of the current six. If there are 35 students in a class, instead of teaching 210 students, now they are told to teach 245.
English teachers help kids with their writing. Let’s say all students do their assignment — though that never happens. If teachers spend three minutes on each essay, that is over 12.4 hours of grading.
If they spend a minute more, that’s 16.4 hours. Meanwhile, planning and preparation periods are being cut from 7.5 to 3.75 hours a week, and this time is also devoted to department and grade-level meetings, calling parents, and other planning and preparation.
Lots of kids are missing classes because of Covid, but if they are not passing because of absences, the University Interscholastic League expects the teachers to sign off on special documentation.
At the same time there are classes that haven’t had a real teacher all year. I’ve written about how I started the year teaching physics. At least I had the kids read the textbook until we found a real teacher. Unfortunately, some substitute teachers are content simply to watch over the kids.
I was asked to substitute in an algebra class that had been taught by substitutes since August. I got their attention, and then I told them that this was (expletive). I invited them to go home and quote me to their parents.
Getting emotional, I told them that they deserved better, that at the school where I’d taught across town, the parents wouldn’t put up with this. I also said that the one thing they could do that day was to turn off the TikTok and try to do their lessons.
They actually did. Everyone started working, and most of them finished the assignment. It was one moment of triumph, but I knew I wouldn’t be back there tomorrow.
I told the story to my friends. One of them said, “Yes, I’ve done that, but then next week you have to do it again, and believe it.”
These young teachers are gold. They’re leaving the profession. “If gold rusts, what then will iron do?”