My Momma sure could whistle. When it was suppertime, or when she wanted to call her children home for the evening, she would put two fingers to her lips and emit a shrill sound that carried a long way.
Her boys, at the Clemons or Cammack houses, and her girls, at the Hickey or Greer residences, would respond as we had been taught.
I wish I had picked up that skill. I tried a few times on my own, but I never mastered it. Many years later, I had a particularly rowdy class that wouldn’t stop talking to each other when I asked for their attention, so I bought a coach’s whistle and lanyard. The whistle brought their chatter to a shrieking halt.
A loud whistle produced by a human being can be heard up to ten times farther than speech can. Instead of yelling for the children, the whistle was an effective signal, analogous to ringing the supper bell on a farm or ranch.
It turns out that whistling can convey much more than a summons. Language can be expressed through whistling, strange as it seems. A skilled whistler can make sounds at up to 120 decibels, louder than a car horn.
Lower sounds carry even farther than whistles. One technique some people use is to put their hands in front of their mouths, lowering the frequency of the sound so it will travel farther.
These are not languages where everybody whistles at the dinner table, but it is a system where a normal dialect gets converted into whistles.
The reason for that seems to be the need for communication over long distances in rough terrain. Mountaineers in Switzerland developed the yodel for the same reason.
In the Canary Islands, Spanish can be conveyed through whistles. In an article in the online magazine Knowable, Bob Holmes tells us that dozens of languages around the world can be expressed by whistling. Interestingly, he tells us that we, too, can learn to do the same.
The languages most of us would be familiar with on Holmes’ list are Spanish, Greek, and Turkish. On the Canary island of La Gomera, a few old-fashioned shepherds still use the system to communicate from rugged hillside to the next. They even teach it to children in the school, and to tourists.
When you’re from a tiny place like La Gomera, population 21,000, you do everything you can to entertain tourists.
Holmes also gives examples of how English can be whistled. With a little practice, you can sort of figure it out, especially if you have an idea ahead of time about what is being said.
Vowels like “e” have a higher pitch than one like “o.” Consonants like “t” have higher frequency than ones like “k.” Using the tongue can change the timbre of the sound so it’s intelligible.
Holmes’ article relies on the detailed work of Julian Meyer at the Université Grenoble Alpes in Grenoble, France. Meyer includes maps of languages around the world that are whistled. These languages include Kickapoo, Narak, Aché, and Hmong.
Tonal languages such as Chinese and Vietnamese are much more difficult to whistle.
As a kid, I loved “Whistle While You Work,” from Disney’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.” We also used to whistle the Colonel Bogey March from “The Bridge Over the River Kwai.”
Whistling is not-quite-forgotten art. I tried whistling a few simple tunes. They were recognizable. I suppose with practice I could get almost good.
Who knew that whistles could be a conversation? You just put your lips together and blow.