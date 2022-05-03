Let’s not be afraid to talk aboutphobias today.
People get obsessed by oddly specific fears that we have taken to calling phobias. This word comes to us from Greek. One of the moons of Mars is Phobos, which is a personification of “fear” and is seen as one of the sons of Mars, the god of war.
There are several categories of phobias, which involve aspects of the natural world, including animals, of disease, mutilation, or medical treatment, and social situations.
You can go online and find all sorts of phobias. Perhaps you’ve encountered arachibutyrophobia, which is the fear of peanut butter sticking to the mouth. It sounds silly to most of us, but for people who have real phobias, it can be quite upsetting.
If you insist on seeing yourself as a medicalized victim of your own mind, you could say that your lack of enthusiasm for your job is a result of ergophobia, or fear of work. Doubtless somebody has tried to claim accommodations for that one.
Glossophobia is the fear of speaking in public, and I’m sure many people can relate to that. What marks the distinction between everyday aversion and phobia is the intensity of the feeling and its effects on daily life.
Scary clowns can trigger coulrophobia. Or you could suffer from decidophobia, the fear of making decisions, or elurophobia, the fear of cats. Therapies can help people suffering from phobias.
Another use of “phobia” is in cultural or political discourse.
We see words like “homophobia,” “Islamophobia,” and “transphobic” in common use today.
What they have in common is an attempt, intentional or not, to stigmatize a position by labelling it an irrational fear. The person to whom the term is applied is not just mistaken, but suffers from a quasi-medical condition.
The Greek word for hate or dislike or wrong is “miso.” This turns into the “mis” prefix in words like misanthrope, miscarriage, miscreant and mistake. It’s a prefix, whereas “phobia” is a suffix.
While it’s true that some people have irrational fears of others, it’s also true that principled opposition to an extreme position is hardly irrational. I think the suffix is greatly overused.
To dislike Muslims because of their religion is one thing; to oppose Islamist political ideology is hardly Islamophobic.
Likewise, it’s an overstretch to say that parents are transphobic if they object to their third grader being taught that the difference between being a boy and a girl is how they feel about themselves on any given day.
It’s often the cultural left that applies “phobia” to their opponents, but the other side has its own use for the suffix.
Roger Scruton coined the word oikophobia “the felt need to denigrate the customs, culture and institutions that are identifiably ‘ours.’” It’s the opposite of xenophobia, which is fear of foreigners.
This term describes the wholesale rejection of our history as irremediably racist and oppressive, the denigration of traditions including family, and, indeed, biological sex. It’s a type of cultural self-loathing.
Scruton, an English writer, was a social conservative who wanted to preserve what he regarded the best about his society.
I’m not especially fond of “phobia” words, because I don’t think that tagging others with a term for irrational fear does anything particularly good for our social discourse.
Still, I fear the words have embedded themselves so deeply in our language that we will be using them for a long time.
I guess you’d say I suffer from phobophobia, though I would disagree.
To paraphrase a great American, the only thing we have to fear is “phobia” itself.