I’ve been reading a delightful little book, “Shop Class as Soulcraft” by Matthew B. Crawford. It’s a short page-turner that is alternately entertaining and wise.
The subtitle is “An Inquiry Into the Value of Work,” and it turns out to be more than I expected. It’s not just an argument for the need to work with things, not just ideas, though that’s part of it.
Instead, it’s a wide-ranging account of what work means today, illustrated by the author’s own experiences as a self-proclaimed “gearhead” who rebuilds cars and motorcycles for fun and profit.
He’s a gearhead, though, who can unobtrusively drop allusions to ancient Greek comedy, modern economists, and philosophers from Aristotle to Iris Murdoch. Metaphorically speaking, Crawford fires smoothly on all cylinders.
His book resonated personally with me, as I’ve been thinking quite a lot about work recently.
Not long ago I talked to a young woman who described herself as a data analyst, but she didn’t seem proud of it. As she explained, she looked at numbers from call centers and advised management on ways to wring more efficiency out of their workers.
In effect, she was helping to dehumanize and mechanize people for somebody else’s profit. She’s unhappy, and I hope she finds better work.
There’s a difference between being an alienated worker and being part of a team. When I was in college, I found that I enjoyed working at a Bonanza Steakhouse, coordinating a group of co-workers so customers were fed promptly with hot and properly prepared meals. I got satisfaction working the after-church Sunday rush as part of a well-running team.
People who work with symbols and numbers frequently identify their authentic selves with the leisure time they purchase through their labor. I know more than one well-paid professional constrained by “golden handcuffs,” not happy about what they’re doing, but unable to afford to do something else.
In an age ruled by algorithms, pride and self-esteem suffer. I used to enjoy grading papers for the International Baccalaureate Programme until they made everything digital, including supervision. I quit.
Last week I overheard some skilled workers talking about their job. They had been renovating the air conditioning at a high school. I was struck by how intelligent their conversation was as they talked about problems they’d solved.
Skilled workers usually have self-confidence. They know how to achieve their goals, and they have great expertise and autonomy. Crawford’s book celebrates their independence and says we’ve been wrong to value mental work over manual work. He’s right, of course.
Expertise and autonomy are important in education. I’ve written about the terrible attrition of young and vital teachers leaving the profession with many vacancies. This summer two more of my young friends unexpectedly resigned.
Schools are desperate for teachers, and they are paying surcharges so retired teachers can come back to the classroom. When one of my friends quit, I applied for her job.
So I’m going back to work full time, at a time in life when most of my cohort is retiring. I’ll admit that the pay, combined with my retirement income, is quite good. I can, of course, put it to use.
But there’s more than that. The kids at my local school, who don’t have three generations of college graduates behind them, need to read and write well, whether they go on to college or into the trades.
I feel like an old war horse, stepping around the fallen and into the breach. But I love teaching, like a pig in mud. Call it soul craft.