The state’s top two elected officials, Republicans Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Gov. Greg Abbott, are getting criticized over COVID-19, but for different reasons.
Patrick, presiding officer of the Texas Senate, is drawing fire on charges of thinly veiled racism for remarks about the low turnout of Blacks for vaccines.
On Aug. 19, Patrick told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that “The Democrats like to blame Republicans” for the spread of the virus when the Democrats are actually partly responsible for the shortage of vaccine participation.
“Well, the biggest group in most states are African Americans who have not been vaccinated,” Patrick said. “The last time I checked, over 90 percent of them voted for Democrats …
“(The Democrats) are doing nothing for the African American community that has a significant high number of unvaccinated people, so they need to address that,” Patrick said.
Patrick’s comments sparked immediate outrage, including from the Senate he oversees. Sen. Borris Miles, a Black Democrat from Houston, released a statement Friday saying that “for the second time in the past month, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has made prejudiced, inflammatory statements about African Americans and that is unacceptable.”
Miles was among several Black politicians from Houston who got vaccinated at a news conference late last year, hoping to set an example for their communities.
“The Lt. Governor’s statements are offensive and should not be ignored,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who is Black, said on Twitter.
Rodney Ellis, a Black Harris County commissioner, tweeted that Patrick’s comments were “racist and flat out wrong.”
“It’s disappointing that the Lt. Governor would rather scapegoat Black people than do the right thing and work with local government to help control the spread of COVID-19,” Ellis wrote.
In Texas, the vaccination rate among Blacks is low compared with other racial and ethnic groups. But in raw numbers, the biggest group of the unvaccinated is white people.
Plus, vaccine hesitancy is higher among Republicans than Blacks in Texas, according to a June poll from The Texas Tribune and the University of Texas at Austin.
It found that 38 percent of Republicans said they would not get a vaccine as soon as it is available to them, while 18 percent of Black people said the same.
As of Monday, about 38 percent of Black Texans are fully vaccinated compared to 47 percent of white Texans and 45 percent of Hispanic Texans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
However, when the entire ethnic populations of Texas are taken into account, the Texas Department of State Health Services says white Texans — 41 percent of the state’s residents and 38 percent of those fully vaccinated — account for roughly 32 percent of infections and 42 percent of deaths.
As of Aug. 13, Black residents account for 11.8 percent of the state’s population, but 16.4 percent of infections, and 10.2 percent of coronavirus-related deaths. Hispanics account for 40 percent of residents but 46 percent of deaths.
“It’s up to the Democrats, just as it’s up to the Republicans, to try to get as many people vaccinated, but we respect the fact that if people don’t want the vaccination, we’re not gonna force it on them,” Patrick said. “That’s their individual right.”
Patrick’s Democratic challenger, Mike Collier, also responded to the Fox News interview, saying in a statement that Patrick is “blaming Black Texans for low vaccination rates to distract from his own failures.”
Meanwhile, Abbott was taking grief mostly for his ban on schools requiring students to wear masks.
However, he tweeted Aug. 16 that he had tested positive for COVID -19 and then negative on Saturday. He credited his lack of symptoms to a third vaccination just days earlier. He was beginning a regimen of Regeneron antibody therapy.
He said he was quarantining, but would continue “working on issues affecting Texas.”
Against the background noise of several lawsuits, and school districts ignoring his ban on requiring masks in schools, he got some tweets applauding that his positive test was soon followed by a negative one — plus, some not so thrilled about his mask wars.