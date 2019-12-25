Let me be the first to wish you a Merry Christmas today or, if not the first, at least be among the first 10,000.
But do you ever really get tired of hearing it?
It is always a joy for me, especially when it comes from one of my children or someone else I love and respect. Truth to tell, I even enjoy hearing it when two strangers are speaking it to one another.
I don’t know them but they are passing the joy of Christmas — that would be Christ, of course — around the world. It’s a general lift to my spirit. I hope it is for you, too.
Happy New Year is a nice sentiment and I’ll probably tell you that next week at this time and in this space but we all know that just wishing someone an entirely happy 2020 is not likely to make it happen.
After celebrations the night before many won’t even have a happy first day of the year, what with the effects of over-consumption of alcohol. After that holiday just about anything can happen.
I’m afraid that, again this Christmas, I didn’t get you anything to put under the tree from me. I always wait too late to order the 20,000 fruitcakes from the Collin Street Bakery in Corsicana. It’s the thought that counts, though.
I would mention that none of you get me anything, either, but there’s nothing I need that I don’t already have. I consider myself among the luckiest people on Earth. Sometimes, the best presents are people you love not giving you things you don’t want.
I’m not famous but I don’t want fame. I don’t have billions of dollars that I don’t want, either. If I did have it, I would give it away as quickly as possible but, alas, not to the people who covet it the most. That would just bring anger and jealousy.
In fact, the only reason I ever want a Christmas present is that there is someone who truly wants to give me one. In some instances, graciously receiving a gift is the best present you can give another.
But if you are like me you always wonder if the resources used to buy that present could have been better used doing something else, practically anything else.
I’m bombarded during this season with requests for money and almost every one of them seems like a better idea than buying me a pair of socks or a necktie.
At Heifer International you can purchase a cow, goat, chickens and other animals to go to an impoverished family somewhere in the world. One goat isn’t going to bring a family out of poverty but it can start the process. It can be a help. Another organization, Compassion International, helps send kids to school in places where school must be paid for.
You will never meet the family or child who gets help in this way but those dollars start the process of making the world better. This isn’t a manifesto to stop buying people Christmas presents, this is just my choice. Someday, you may want to make it your choice, too.
For that matter, you don’t even have to go the international route to make a difference. Right here in Longview is Heartisans Marketplace where local people — mostly women — make goods that help stop the cycle of their dependency on public assistance.
You might have to hunt to find all the different ways you can help and the best part is you can do it any time of the year. The ways in which you help don’t have to break the bank, either.
Many people contributing in small ways can make a big difference. It’s just a Christmas thought, the way the mind can go during the holiday season. Regardless of how you celebrate Christmas, I hope this one is the best one you can ever remember.
Until next year, that is.