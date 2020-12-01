Around 1960, my brother discovered a plastic animal buried in the dirt under the big oak tree behind our house on Waggoner Street in Greggton. It was a brown cow, but knowing not the difference, he called it a bull and named it “Butt.”
We knew that was a slightly naughty word, one that, though not prohibited, had to be used carefully. He relished in the ability to use it, and he ascribed to his supposed bull the tendency to use its horns to butt his siblings.
It turns out that “butt” has many different meanings. The one he referred to goes back to the Norman French, and ultimately from an Indo-European root meaning “strike.”
We also hear about somebody being the butt of a joke, which means that a person is the target of humor or ridicule. This comes from a word for the backstop for archery targets. To hit the butts is to practice with the English longbow.
But, but, there’s more. Although cigarette butts were only attested from 1847, the underlying meaning denoting the thick end of something goes back to about 1400. Think of the butt end of a ham, and from there we get eventually to soggy butts in urinals.
The rump ends of animals and humans are known as the buttocks, and “butt” is a shortening of the word in U.S. slang, from about 1860. In the rest of the Anglophone world, the word “arse” is used. That “r” distinguishes the word from the “ass” we find in “jackass.”
Two things put end-to-end are said to be abutted. In engineering and architecture, an abutment is where a bridge or other structure comes into contact with a support at either end. The concrete walls of overpasses are abutments.
But it turns out that there is yet another independent meaning for the word “butt.” It describes a wooden cask often used in storing alcohol. Whiskey is sometimes aged in casks that once held sherry or rum.
(Barrel makers were called coopers, thus the surname. Fletchers were the people who put the feathers onto arrows, millers ground corn and hookers twisted iron or copper into useful devices. Since about 1862, people named Hooker have been the butt of many sly jokes.)
Casks are graded according to size. The largest in general use was called a tun. It holds about 303 U.S. gallons. A butt was half the size of a tun. In Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” Stephano and Trinculo get Caliban drunk on a butt of wine.
Half a butt is a hogshead. As a young person, I once went through a period reading about pirates, and the word occurs fairly often in old accounts.
Then, as a teenager, I encountered the word in “Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!” by the Beatles: “... what a scene / Over men and horses, hoops and garters / Lastly through a hogshead of real fire / In this way Mr. K will challenge the world.”
Half a hogshead is a barrel, which is 1/8 of a tun. Nowadays British brewery barrels and American standard barrels are still made of oak. A firkin is a quarter of a barrel. Finally, a barracoon is one U.S. gallon.
These measures vary depending on what’s in them, wine, ale, beer or spirits. The measures are only standardized within industries.
It’s not often that we need to know the distinction between a hogshead and a butt, but for some people there’s a tun of difference.
Though it may sound vulgar, it’s literally true that there is such a thing as a butt load.