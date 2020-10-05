When you use telescopes, binoculars, or zoom lenses, there’s always a trade-off between magnification and field of view.
My 45-power spotting scope is great for seeing details from very far away, but for everyday birdwatching, a 7-power pair of binoculars works much better.
It’s the same way with books of philosophy. Many writers spend so much time on minute distinctions and arcane controversies that it becomes hard to understand the practical applications of their thought.
Fortunately, Justin Tosi and Brandon Warmke have written a little book that is the equivalent of those handy binoculars. “Grandstanding: The Use and Abuse of Moral Talk” focuses on a phenomenon we have all observed and provides a succinct and readable explanation of grandstanding and why it is unhelpful, and it concludes with some suggestions for dealing with it.
Grandstanding is when people use moral language to show off or to dominate others. Obviously, this happens in political contexts. Studies show that people with extreme political views are more likely to be motivated by prestige than centrists, but people all over the spectrum are equally likely to grandstand in order to dominate others.
The authors distinguish grandstanding from “virtue signaling” which may be unintentional and is often non-linguistic. (Keeping your yard mowed is a form of virtue signaling of which I approve.) Grandstanding is the deliberate use of moral language.
A useful field guide to grandstanding describes various techniques. One of these is the phenomenon of piling on, in which members of a group repeat each other’s condemnation of someone. Interestingly, people are more negative toward dissidents from their own side than they are toward people in the opposing camp.
Another aspect is ramping up, which is the race to be ever more extreme in one’s moral stance. When people are only talking to like-minded others, there is a tendency to more toward ever more extreme positions.
The writers also discuss “trumping up.” (I think they could have found a better term.) This means injecting moral considerations into situations that are not basically moral. An innocuous oversight becomes evidence of moral depravity.
Moral outrage and dismissiveness of others make us feel good. These can be self-indulgent and ultimately toxic.
Grandstanding has several social costs, including polarization, proliferation of false beliefs, overconfidence and cynicism. These lead to moderates checking out of the conversation and ultimately to outrage exhaustion for everybody.
There are chapters on how grandstanding is incompatible with respect for others and on whether virtuous people would grandstand. Tosi and Warmke keep it short and snappy. Fortunately, they do not write like the philosophers they are.
In their last chapter, they turn to practical things we can do about grandstanding. We should, they say, be reluctant to call people out individually.
Because the situations we are in affect our behaviors, we can do some practical things, such as unfollowing people who express extreme views even if they are on “our side.” We should also limit our time on social media or ration our consumption of news sources that deal in constant outrage.
They offer sound advice on how to correct someone’s false beliefs and to learn to be harder on yourself than we are on others. We all think we are above average in moral rightness. That can’t be correct.
Finally, they suggest that we should ignore grandstanders and avoid giving them the approval they crave. In some cases, it might be appropriate to challenge them.
Even if this all sounds like common sense, we probably know somebody else who should read this short, lucid and useful little book.