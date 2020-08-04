A friend’s recommendation and a highly positive review I read led me to read John Barton’s “A History of the Bible.” I’m glad I did.
Some books on the Bible are openly devotional. They identify themes and messages in Scripture and apply them to people’s lives. Other books can be exceedingly scholarly, like reconstructing dialectical differences between Galilee and Judea in first-century Aramaic.
Barton’s book falls between these. He writes for a general, educated reader, not for the specialist. Although he acknowledges his own Christian faith — he is an Anglican — he labors mightily to present Jewish traditions and interpretations fairly and judiciously.
It’s a hefty book. The main text is 489 pages. Add the notes, bibliography and index, and it stretches to 623 pages. Like most good scholarly books, the notes and suggestions for further reading are well worth looking at.
The book is divided into four parts, the Old Testament, The New Testament, The Bible and its texts and the meanings that people find in the Bible. He concludes with a short chapter on the Bible and faith.
In the first two sections he gives an overall description of the Biblical books and introduces scholarly commentaries and controversies, some of them very ancient.
The third section explains how various writings came together to be regarded as Scripture in the Jewish and Christian religions.
He discusses some of the books that did not get into the Bible and the reasons they didn’t make it. He disputes the notion that Scripture developed in a context of church councils that decided between “alternate Christianities,” claiming that Christians accepted the Gospels and Pauline letters from the start.
Some books, like Revelation, became canonical later. Many other so-called scriptures, such as Gnostic texts, were judged heretical. A few works were widely considered edifying and moral but not themselves Scripture.
We learn some interesting minor things as well. While Greeks and Romans and Jews used the scroll, the book as we know it was adopted by Christians from the start.
The codex book was originally used to keep records and commercial accounts. It proved particularly useful in quickly turning to passages to cite in debate.
Some of Barton’s more insightful passages are about the different ways that Jews and Christians interpret their own Scriptures. He also notes that Christians using the Hebrew Bible pay special attention to the prophets, whereas most Jewish attention is focused on the Torah, or law.
We learn that the Old Testament text was fixed at an early date — the most ancient manuscripts differ from each other at the level of individual words or letters miscopied by scribes.
There is no pristine original of the New Testament. The oldest manuscripts have some variations. For example, the book of Mark has alternate endings in different manuscripts. (Barton names these ancient books.) The story of the woman taken in adultery in John’s gospel is missing from several of the most ancient sources.
In the fourth section Barton outlines the history of Biblical interpretation in Judaism and Christianity from earliest times to the present. This section of 125 pages could easily have been expanded into a book. Barton is trying to cover a lot of ground in one volume; perhaps here he moves too fast.
This book does not delve into theological questions about divine inspiration or Biblical inerrancy. Those are questions of faith rather than of history.
Although religious scholars will find all this material familiar, Barton has produced a well-written and informative history for believers and unbelievers interested in, as his subtitle says, “the story of the world’s most influential book.”