The big news on social media was the number of people, mostly conservative men, who announced their defection from Facebook to a new platform, Parler. I think I’ll try to parlay that into a column.
Not a political one, not yet. Rather, let’s explore the joys of etymology and investigate the roots of some words about speech.
“Parler” is a neologism, a coined word, that plays on an association with lots of words we already know. It’s related to “Parliament,” the British legislative body, from which we get our expression “parliamentary procedure.”
Any time we see an English word with the “-ment” suffix, we can assume that we have borrowed it from French. Sure enough, the word “parliament” comes into English around 1300 as a direct loan from the French “parlement,” deriving from “a speaking.”
One of the phrases that people who know almost nothing of the French language will use is “parleyvoo,” which comes from the French expression “parlez-vous français?” meaning, “do you speak French?”
A parley is a meeting or a discussion. I’ve encountered it mostly in older texts, often in the context of negotiations with Native Americans. A search on Google’s Ngram site reveals that after a peak in 1806, the word declined to its lowest usage in 1990, seeing a slight increase since then.
When we say something has come into parlance, we mean that it has entered common speech. The “-ance” suffix is another marker of a French origin.
To parlay something is to use it to your advantage. This word comes to us from Italian, a variation on the word “parole,” which means “promises.” In this context it meant to let one’s gambling winnings ride so as to get greater returns.
“Parole” has its root in the concept of a promise, a special formal kind of speech. It came to mean the promise that a captured soldier made that, if he were released, he would return home and not fight again.
Early in the American Civil War, the combatants often paroled prisoners, who were required to go home and mail a letter postmarked from their home address to officials on the other side.
My great-grandfather was paroled after the siege of Vicksburg, which was the last major battle in which this system was used. Later, prisoners were placed in POW camps, which were often deadly due to malnutrition and disease.
A Victorian house was known for its parlor. This was a room set aside for guests to come in and talk. I remember from my childhood some people calling it that. We always used the term “living room.”
“Come sit on the sofa in the parlor” seemed more formal and elegant than, “Sit on the couch in the living room.”
A parable is a metaphorical story that often has a moral. This originates in Greek, from “para,” meaning “along side” and “bolē” meaning “to throw.” It meant a comparison of two levels of meaning. Late Latin translated “parabola” as “word,” from which it moved into both French and Italian.
I may get around to checking out Parler sometime, though not right now. I think there are times when people with common interests should engage in private conversations. I’m currently following a loved one’s struggle with cancer that way. My wife has a group of friends who talk among themselves.
On the other hand, when ideologically aligned people talk to nobody but themselves, they start drifting toward more extreme positions. I’ve seen this phenomenon on Facebook.
“Parlous” is a contraction for “perilous.” I suspect Parler will be a parlous place to parley.