It’s the time of year to look back. This year may be officially over at midnight on Dec. 31, but really it will be over sometime in the spring, when vaccinations finally break the back of this pandemic.
As I thought about writing this column, I realized that I have read many good books this year. Sitting quietly at home while not catching or spreading the virus has been good for my reading.
Most of these books were reviewed in columns accessible on this paper’s website. So here are some of the ones I would recommend.
A good book has a long shelf life. I don’t just review new books. A couple, though, were at least warm off the presses.
“Grandstanding” by Justin Tosi and Brandon Warmke is a good book about the abuse of moral language to enhance some people’s own social standing. While it doesn’t explain everything about toxic social media interchanges nowadays, it does focus on one important phenomenon. Idealistic people, especially young people, have a tendency to grandstand. This would make a great gift for the right person in your life, and you probably know who that is.
Another new book I reviewed was Christopher A. Snyder’s “Hobbit Virtues.” It combines two of my favorite things, hobbits and virtue ethics. It’s a charming introduction to a branch of moral philosophy that has been growing in influence for the last forty years. I got great pleasure re-reading “The Lord of the Rings” this year, and this book might inform and inspire you.
I’m a serious reader of history, and the best history book I read this year is “The Fate of Rome” by Kyle Harper. It applies two new lenses to the complex story of why the Roman Empire fell — climate science and epidemiology. Harper shows how climate change and plagues afflicted the Roman Empire, most strikingly how they interacted to abort Justinian’s almost-successful attempt to reconstitute much of it in the sixth century. Harper is a serious scholar who deals with ancient texts and modern science.
Another valuable book is John Barton’s “A History of the Bible.” It is a great resource for believer and nonbeliever alike, and covers a great deal of history and scholarship judiciously.
I read a lot of nonfiction, but many readers prefer fiction. This year I read the collected short stories of Katherine Anne Porter. I started with the long story “Pale Horse, Pale Rider,” based on her experience of the 1918-1919 influenza pandemic. I found the other stories by this Texas writer compelling. Her greatest short story, “The Jilting of Granny Weatherall,” is an examination of the thought processes of a dying woman.
This year I finally finished the seafaring novels of Patrick O’Brien by completing “The Thirteen Gun Salute.” It’s wonderful historical fiction, high on verisimilitude. I’ve had great pleasure in reading what is essentially a 20-volume novel about life at sea in the Royal Navy during the Napoleonic wars.
I did my plague reading earlier in the year, re-reading Albert Camus’ “The Plague.” There is so much in the world to read that I seldom re-read. I should.
Currently I’m re-reading the novel I most often recommend, Marilynne Robinson’s “Gilead.” I am amazed and delighted that I enjoy it so much.
I suppose I’m more of a reader than a writer, because given my choice I’d rather read a book than write one. That said, I’ve been thinking about writing a novel based on this year.
I even have a title, “Hindsight.” Because, you know, well ...