I’m at best a wannabe ornithologist. I’m neither consistent nor thorough, but I do enjoy learning about birds.
The first bird I ever identified was Clark’s nutcracker. I was in Colorado at a campsite, and I sat in a folding chair with a pocket telescope and an Audubon guide. It took a while to learn the indexing system, but eventually I made a positive recognition.
Clark’s nutcracker was named after William Clark, who along with Meriwether Lewis, led the Corps of Discovery expedition into the newly purchased Louisiana territory from 1803 to 1806.
Though Lewis was the naturalist and Clark the cartographer, his name was attached to this little gray, black and white bird.
Clark was accompanied on his epic journey by his personal slave, a man named York, who after their return and having borne an equal burden with the other men, asked for his freedom. Clark refused to give it to him.
What does this have to do with a little bird? According to at least some ornithologists, names like this carry the “stench of colonialism” and should be changed.
Writing an opinion piece in the Washington Post, two birders list several avian species named after people whose actions and values are not congruent with contemporary standards.
They start with John James Audubon himself. In addition to being a towering figure in 19th century ornithology, he apparently severed heads from Mexican corpses after the Battle of San Jacinto and shipped them to New York where a researcher in the pseudoscience of phrenology measured and classed them.
They inform us that Bachman’s sparrow is named after an anti-abolitionist, that McCown’s longspur is named after a Confederate general, that Townsend’s warbler was named after a man who sent the skulls from Native American graves to a researcher who measured and catalogued their cranial capacity.
They don’t even mention Clark’s nutcracker.
An eponym is something named after a person — birds, buildings, theories and schools.
The writers assert that “Eponymous names serve as verbal statues.” After invoking the familiar litany of racism and oppression in America’s history, the writers call for the removal, not just of “problematic” eponyms, but all of them.
Reaction to the essay, as judged by the comments section, was scathing. “First they came for the birds, and I did not tweet” was one pointed rejoinder.
Birds are known for preening behavior, which means that they arrange and maintain their feathers for utility and also for display. In an extended sense, human preening presents oneself as attractive, often with a negative connotation of insincerity.
Nowadays some people show their virtue by finding something to purge in our past. These new puritans pose as the elect who will lead us to a future stripped of the past’s sins, though when that will ever be accomplished is left unclear.
How removing Audubon’s name from birds is going to improve the health, nutrition, education and safety of the poor and oppressed in society is more than unclear. It’s a bit silly.
It’s one thing to discontinue honoring someone whose legacy, perhaps a mixed one, is linked to oppression. It’s quite another to go around stripping all human names from birds to remove the “stench of colonialism.” Only totalitarians insist that everything in the world is political. The world is neither pure nor simple.
The Tyler school board recently changed Robert E. Lee and John Tyler High Schools to Tyler Legacy High School and Tyler High School.
That seems both reasonable and necessary. Changing bird names is neither.
Leave Clark’s nutcracker alone.
Leave the preening to the birds.