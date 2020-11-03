Over and over for years I’ve heard the same old argument. Are we a republic or a democracy?
You can imagine which people identify with which party. It’s a fruitless argument, because the two sides produce different kinds of evidence for their assertions. It’s also an old-fashioned argument, because at least they produce evidence instead of resorting at once to the name-calling that blights our civic discourse.
Seen one way, it’s clear that the United States of America is a republic. It is not a monarchy, an empire, a theocracy, a confederation or league or any of the other political structures that history has produced. “Republic” comes from the Latin “res publica” which literally means “entity of the public.”
Just being a republic is nothing to be proud of. Some bad countries are also republics.
When a regime feels obliged to put a bunch of adjectives in front of “Republic,” you know they are among the worst, like the People’s Democratic Republic of Korea (North Korea), the People’s Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Iran.
So, yes, we are a republic, but the basis for legitimate government is popular sovereignty as exercised by a free people in free and open elections. “We the People,” rule ourselves, and the rule of the people is known as democracy.
Not all democracies are republics. Canada, Australia and Britain are democracies but not republics. When my father’s generation fought the Nazis, we called ourselves a democracy. In a structural sense, we are a republic, but we rule ourselves as a free people.
Today is Election Day, when the citizens of our republic exercise their most fundamental power — to choose, endorse, or replace those entrusted to rule on our behalf. I will be working at a polling place when this is published.
Though I take the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously (a family member was just admitted to the hospital for it) I figured my patriotic duty called me to take part in the free, fair and peaceful conduct of our elections.
A friend whose father is a doctor managed to get access to an N-95 mask that I will wear along with gloves, and if I’m assigned to sit at a table, a face shield. I’ll do everything I can do to protect myself and others. To do otherwise is reckless and stupid.
I saw a lot of reckless stupidity in South Dakota and Idaho a couple of months ago; now they lead the nation in rates of COVID-19 infection.
Twelve years ago, I watched proudly from a distance as my daughter cast her first vote at a library polling place.
Eight years ago, I voted early and avoided election-night returns, camping out at Enchanted Rock near Fredericksburg. I watched the sun set from atop the granite batholith and lost the trail back to the campsite, leading me to scramble in the dark for a way down.
Four years ago, I spent election night in the Black Hills of South Dakota. It was an unusually warm spell, and in the night I could hear the cries of geese as they flew above my tent in the moonlight.
Forty-eight years ago, I cast my own first vote. I voted at Foster Junior High School on an old-fashioned mechanical voting machine, the kind that had a curtain around it, and as you finalized your vote, the curtain opened.
I was on the ballot for school board and voted for myself. I lost. Others I’ve voted for since have lost.
Let’s hope our republic wins this time.