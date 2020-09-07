In the middle of August, I went for a drive. After 5437 miles, I have returned.
As I drove, I listened to no news and little music. I stayed away from the Internet except for maps. I drove alone in silence, or I listened to audiobooks on American history.
The first book I heard, “These Truths,” had a liberal slant. Its concerns for women’s issues and the manipulation of public opinion for political ends are its greatest strengths. It was fine scholarship, not partisan or propagandistic, mind you, just history with the perspective and outlook one might expect from a female professor at Harvard.
I had decided to compare this book to another one with a distinctively conservative flavor, so I chose Wilfred M. McClay’s new one-volume American history, “Land of Hope,” which won the 2020 Conservative Book Award from the right-leaning Intercollegiate Studies Institute.
For full disclosure, I must admit that I began the book with positive feelings toward the author, a professor at the University of Oklahoma. I’d had occasion to write to him about a historical matter, and he was prompt and gracious with his reply.
Consequently, it sounds more harsh than I intend when I say that except for dates and details, I did not really learn anything new from McClay’s historical account.
Writing a one-volume history requires making many choices of what to leave out. The author sketches American history deftly and accurately, but it is a tale with few surprises.
Native Americans and the various Indian wars do not get much attention. Black people show up consistently, particularly during the time of slavery, the Civil War, Reconstruction and the civil rights movement. Most notable in its absence was sustained attention to women’s struggles for equal rights.
McClay focuses on the acts of political and economic leaders. He also deals with broad social and technological changes, though his descriptions are rather detached, eschewing anecdotes of common people that can make history come alive.
Although he works to be scrupulously fair, he expresses the conservative admiration for some leaders, such as Coolidge and Reagan. He rightly points out that Herbert Hoover was a kind man and a dedicated public servant. He never quite explains how the man’s own principles led to his ineffectiveness during the early years of the Great Depression.
It is a solid book, one that could be fruitfully used in teaching students from ages 16-20. It compares favorably to tendentious books that expound controversial theses. (I listened to one of those later.)
Instead of inserting his own political and social judgments into the text, McClay postpones them until the very end of the book.
In fact, his epilogue on the shape of American patriotism is the best part of the book, an eloquent and thoughtful commentary on his own ideals and motives.
He regards this book as a patriotic endeavor directed toward producing American citizens, a task that requires criticism for our failures. Some postmoderns are uncomfortable with the word “patriotism.” He endeavors to show how this response is wrong.
He holds that patriotism is based in “love of what is one’s own, gratitude for what one has been given, and reverence for the source of one’s being.”
Those words resonated with me as I drove towards the rainy mountains of Montana. Patriotism covers much ground, from mountains to swamps. These are its best motivations — a fundamental core of love, not anger, greed or complacency.
McClay might not have taught me much new about the country we both love, but he reminded me anew of some abiding truths.