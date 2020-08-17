Cellphones can be curses or blessings, depending on how you use them and how they use you.
They can suck up time, lead you astray, and impel you to spend your money or reputation for somebody else’s purposes. It’s almost demonic the way that happens, though we’re not taking the dark path today.
Instead, I want to talk about several apps that can enhance your understanding of the natural world.
I’ve packed guides to birds and flowers and trees on summer hikes, and though they can be helpful, I never really felt I was getting enough out of them, especially when a bird guide and a wildflower guide competed for space and weight in my daypack.
Last week I was introduced by accident to my new favorite app. I was watering my lawn in the evening when a neighbor walked by. We got into a discussion of a bright light in the sky. That’s Jupiter, I said. There was another light near it that looked to be in the right place for a planet, but it was not reddish like Mars.
He pulled out his phone and launched the app. It’s called Star Walk 2. You point it at the sky, and despite the glare of the street lights, you can see constellations, planets, even satellites, all labeled for your inspection.
Having lived in towns and cities almost all of my life, I have never known the constellations by sight, except for a very few obvious ones like Orion and Ursa Major. Suddenly this huge gap in my knowledge is starting to be filled, thanks to technology. Unlike the star charts I never got the hang of, this is really easy.
Further, you can learn about things not visible to your eye, such as nebulae and galaxies far away. I’m very enthusiastic about this new app, and I look forward to taking this with me to the mountains where I can see the stars in their glory and finally learn their names and constellations.
There is a free version, but I paid four dollars for the upgrade.
Another handy app was recommended by a friend. It’s called Song Sleuth. This one lets you identify birds by their songs. If a certain bird is around and you hear its song but cannot see it — which happens often — you can record it, and the software gives you an identification.
You can also listen to the songs of many birds easily by searching for them. Drawings accompany the birdsongs. It’s a fact of nature that male birds are usually far easier to identify by sight than females, but their songs equalize the task somewhat.
Some purists point out that many species have more than one song, and that the app is only approximately correct. Still, that’s far more than I know, and the free basic version is a good way to get into birdsong identification.
I have not yet used software that identifies birds by the photos you can take with your phone, though I suspect that is something I’ll try before long.
Finally, I have an app called PlantSnap installed. It identifies flora automatically through photographs. I tried it with mixed results but look forward to trying it again.
I am about to set out on a long driving trip that will include some camping and day hikes. I’m really pretty excited about filling some huge gaps in my knowledge of nature. As I get older and as I think about the ever-increasing human impact on the natural world, I find great satisfaction in knowing the names of birds and plants and planets.