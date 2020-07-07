Independence Day, 2020 — This has certainly been a holiday unlike any other. This was a day to stay at home.
After sheltering in place for months, people let down their guard — I have driven past a number of bars that reopened to large and enthusiastic crowds. The infection rate has come roaring back.
My wife and I celebrated with some delicious home-cooked food. After lunch we got into a discussion about Reconstruction and its effects.
My wife says I’m a pretty good guy, but sometimes she has to listen to history lessons on subjects I’m passionate about.
She handled the lecture pretty well, and afterward we started listening to the audiobook of Jill Lepore’s new book “These Truths.”
Apparently the author tries in one volume to tell the story of how this nation has developed based on ideas of liberty and self-government, while at the same time those same ideals were ignored when it came to enslaved and dispossessed people.
From what I can tell, not having finished it, Lepore tries to avoid both self-congratulation and self-flagellation, two tendencies afflicting less balanced accounts.
One of the things that struck me was the importance of civic virtue for many of the men who charted the early course of this Republic.
In brief, civic virtue consists of the “habits of the heart” that underlie successful self-government. This includes an ability to put the public good above one’s individual interests.
There’s been a lot of talk about “virtue signaling” recently. It’s a term that originated on the political right to call out people who manipulate symbols to show their allegiance to progressive causes.
This is really prominent on social media, including Facebook and Twitter. I’ve seen lots of people who seem to be in a competition to be “woker-than-thou.”
It’s not a phenomenon limited to the left, though. I also encounter a lot of “support the troops” and “blue lives matter” postings from some of my more conservative acquaintances.
If virtue signaling has a problem, it’s akin to what Dietrich Bonhoeffer called “cheap grace.” It’s performative, self-satisfied, and it demands no real sacrifice.
I thought about virtue signaling in some new contexts on Independence Day. In the afternoon I heard the sound of the ice cream truck. Suddenly I asked my wife if she wanted a treat.
Impulsively, I went outside, only to see the truck turning away and moving down the street. Not willing to sprint after it, I snatched the flag and its pole and ran out into the street, waving it wildly in case the driver was looking in his mirror.
I realized the comic situation as it happened. Here I was on the Fourth of July, waving the flag frantically in an empty street. It must have looked like demented virtue signaling, all in vain.
So I took my life in hands, masked up, and went to the closest convenience store for ice cream.
I’ve heard a lot of bluster about liberty and “you can’t tell me what to do” recently. Everybody I encountered was masked, unlike just two weeks ago.
Courage is a virtue, but rashness is a vice. Self-righteous libertarian objection to public health measures is not just immature, it’s the antithesis of civic virtue.
Many years ago I was told that with every right comes a responsibility. That’s usually, if not always, true.
I don’t know if mask wearing is virtue signaling, and I don’t really care. Neither does the virus.
I just hope all y’all stay safe until next year’s Independence Day.