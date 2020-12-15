Although we’re a week short of the winter solstice and the astronomical beginning of winter, we’ve had a taste of it.
Our trees turn their autumn colors very late. At Thanksgiving the trees in my front yard were still shedding leaves. Now they’re almost bare, but other trees are showing their colors.
My neighbor has two Bradford pear trees that are in deep crimson glory. The smaller one is just across from one of our windows and beautifies our living room when we open the blinds.
Other trees show reds and yellows and tans and browns. I’m particularly fond of the red oaks. Other parts of the country have more flamboyant displays, but especially on overcast days in the afternoon, the colors vibrate.
After dark the neighborhood lights up. It seems that more houses have lights and yard displays than usual. My wife and I often walk in the neighborhood after dusk, which these days isn’t very late at all.
When we walk, we usually don’t wear masks, and neither do the people we see on our ambles, though we all do in stores and public places. We cross the street to avoid passing each other on the sidewalks, often with a friendly wave or comment.
We’ve had a glorious autumn. We walk a three-and-a-half mile loop in the greenbelt behind our house about three or four times a week. We’ve been walking these trails for seven years now. In recent months we’ve seen more mountain bikers on them, and the trails are smoother than they used to be.
Grasses and other plants have gone to seed. When I was younger I found the winter somewhat depressing. I loved the spring. Now in the autumn of my life I can appreciate the full life cycle of plants. Winter is coming, but the greenbelt is wonderful when the frost-weed bursts forth its lacy ice. I look forward to that.
Nowadays I have come to enjoy all the seasons except the blast of high summer. We don’t get enough winter for me. My wife disagrees. I have yet to unpack my woolens, relying on flannel cotton shirts for warmth.
This spring my little ginkgo tree didn’t put out leaves. With little effort and much regret I had to cut it down. We have put in some other plants in our back yard, including pride of Barbados, oleander, esperanza (which we call “yellow hope”) and wisteria. A first frost has bitten the leaves, but we are confident they will grow.
Saturn and Jupiter are approaching a great conjunction on the winter solstice. Two thousand years ago the best minds thought such things had great significance for earthly events. A few years ago I did some research on the star of Bethlehem mentioned in the gospel of Matthew. Most scholars who’ve looked at the astronomy think it was a conjunction with astrological significance.
It has been eight hundred years since Saturn and Jupiter have been this close. Only apparently close, of course, and just from our perspective. It will be 2080 before they are this close again. I won’t be here to see it, but that’s just my perspective.
We have finally started listening to Christmas music. My wife is partial to hymns sung by King’s College Choir of Cambridge. It’s her mother’s English heritage coming through. This year we will celebrate with roast beef and Yorkshire pudding instead of turkey and dressing and cranberry sauce.
It’s been a tough year for this old world. I’m happy to sip hot chocolate and listen to songs I have loved since childhood.