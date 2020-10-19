Sometimes you encounter a fairly simple distinction that clarifies a lot of experience. One of these is the concept of "thick" versus "thin" as applied to social life.
Simply put, thickness refers to the quantity of human relationships, especially relationships of mutual obligation and reciprocal duties. Thinness, as one might infer, denotes a society (or an individual human life) in which these duties and obligations, these social connections, are less prominent.
Most people through most of history have lived in thick cultures, tribal and village societies where everybody knows each other and people understand their role and place.
Thin cultures have existed in the context of great empires, cosmopolitan societies in which duties are owed to the ruler or to the state, but not especially to neighbors.
Over time, urbanization and technological change have led to a progressive thinning of societies. This is a worldwide phenomenon as people leave rural and village life and flock to huge cities.
In contemporary America, perhaps the best examples of thick communities would be found among Mormons, Hasidic Jews and the Amish. Following that would be ethnic enclaves in cities, and after that, many small towns and rural communities.
Not all small towns are thick, however. Towns in the oil patch have a high turnover of young men who work and move on. Life is thicker for the people with roots.
Some 80% of Americans live in urban and suburban areas. Life there often seems thin. We have our friends, some family (though they may be scattered) and people we see at work or through some common activity.
In his one-man show, available on streaming video, Bruce Springsteen tells the story of his life. He came from a very tight-knit group of families who all attended the same church and lived a few blocks from each other.
Later, like many young adults, he couldn’t get away fast enough. Many of his early songs, like "Born to Run," develop the theme of independence and breaking away.
And yet he tells his audience that after finding fame and fortune, he lives ten miles from where he grew up. It’s a common life story — we appreciate our communities until we want our freedom, but eventually life seems too thin, and we look again for what we once had in childhood.
That is also my experience. After my first few years, son of a geologist who took his family from Wyoming to Brazil, we settled in Longview, where I started first grade at St. Anthony school. It was a thick moral and social environment for children and their families.
I had another thick community, the boys on Maple Street where I grew up. I also had numerous cousins. I treasure all that now, but at 17 I was aching to leave.
A thin community is held together by rights and laws; a thick community, by public opinion and unspoken norms. Churches and schools thicken societies; secularism and childlessness thin it.
It’s harder to have trust in people you don’t know. In America, trust in each other is receding. This is a worldwide problem, especially in China.
I’ve taken some concrete steps to thicken my life, to live not just for myself, but with and for others, trying to focus less on individual rights and more on communitarian values.
Understanding the simple distinction between thick and thin has made a big difference in how I see my own life.
It also can explain something about our current social and political woes in America. Perhaps I’ll write more about that after the election.