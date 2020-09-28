Yesterday, I was typing a letter to my wife’s aunt Hélène who at 92 is still mentally fit and a good friend. She does not use computers. I send her letters, occasionally handwritten, and printouts of my columns. Yesterday, I chose to type.
I’ve never been good about being able to type words with diacritical marks. If I wanted to use them correctly, I used to go on the internet, find articles about the Swedish poet Tomas Tranströrmer or the Danish climate contrarian Bjørn Lomborg or French composer Gabriel Fauré, and I would copy their names and paste it into the text.
I knew there had to be a better way. I remembered that there is an alternate keyboard if you hit some option keys. I had used that sometimes, but I didn’t remember how to use it. So I asked Professor Google how to do diacritical marks on a Mac, and it’s super easy.
All you do is hold down the key for the letters that have a diacritical — mostly vowels, but sometimes c becomes ç or ć or č in various languages. Then, a little menu bar pops up, and you click on the correct choice. Ingeñious, eh? You can even do this on Fåçëbøõk!
Then, I wondered how to do an inverted question mark. You can hit “shift” and “option/alt” plus the question mark. ¿Who knew?
This led me down another path. I wondered how to type in Chinese. Back in the days of mechanical typewriters, it would take a huge and cumbersome machine to put together all the parts that make up a Chinese character. There are too many of those characters to put on a usable keyboard.
They speak a tone language, where the same basic syllable can be pronounced with different tones that affect meaning.
Vietnamese, another tone language, uses the Roman alphabet and frequent diacritical marks to convey those tones. The prestige of the Chinese writing system made this solution unacceptable to China, though the People’s Republic adopted a simplified way of writing characters while Taiwan has held on to the older and more complex writing system.
Most Chinese writers nowadays use the same kinds of computers that everyone else in the world uses. Every educated person in China or Taiwan knows the Roman alphabet (just as they do in Japan) and they type in the alphabetical pronunciation for their word. A menu of different characters shows up on the keyboard, and they select the word they want.
As with texting on cellphones, the software can predict which word fits from the context and can offer that as the first choice.
Some Chinese people, particularly older ones, can write on tablets or cellphones that have character recognition software to convert them for use in emails and social media posts. Most Chinese writers use another system. This is also available in Japanese.
The writer begins a character, and after a few keystrokes, a predictive menu pops up. The fastest Chinese typists nowadays can type much more quickly than American ones. Words usually consist of two or three characters.
There are also ways to modify keyboards to type in other languages, alphabets and even non-alphabetic systems.
I studied Japanese in graduate school but never mastered it. Google Translate will let me play around with it occasionally.
Most readers will not ever need many of these options, but it is nice to learn that you can write foreign words correctly in emails and letters.
Well, doggone it, you actually can teach an old dawg new tricks.
¿Quién sabe?