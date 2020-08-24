In my transcontinental rambles over the last few decades, I have had the misfortune to drive through many small towns I refer to “locust towns.” These are places that are dried-up, depopulated and shabby little husks of towns.
Fortunately, Prineville, Oregon, is not one of those. It is a small town of about 10,000 people about 30 miles northeast of Bend. I spent a very pleasant day there, and I was heartened by what I saw.
What drew me to Prineville was the wildlife preserve the town has recently constructed adjacent to its water treatment plant. Well-paved paths wind among ponds where ducks and sandpipers can be seen. Two Canada geese flew low over the path, moving from one pond to another.
Benches are provided every 800 feet. I had a pair of bird-watching binoculars, and I spent as much time focusing on the rushes and cattails and other vegetation as I did on the birds. I could also observe the houses on the hillsides in the distance.
Prineville is in a basin surrounded by low, thinly wooded mountains and high desert. The Crooked River joins Ochoco Creek in town. Water is life in this part of America. Irrigated fields and cattle live in a fairly narrow strip near the water.
One of the indicators of a small town's health is its downtown. Prineville does not suffer from excessive vacancies in downtown properties. Although it seems to get a small flow of day-trippers from Bend, it is not primarily a tourist town.
The Les Schwab tire plant is still in operation, though it is up for sale. Apple and Facebook have constructed large data storage facilities in town. These are highly automated and do not provide large numbers of jobs as a factory would, but any well-paying jobs are welcome in such a small town.
White people make up the overwhelming majority of the town. This rural county is Trump country. There was a rally on the courthouse lawn. I started to walk on over there, but a phone call summoned me back to Bend.
Prineville lacks the towering Ponderosa pines that grace much of Bend; it is much more open to the sky. The mountains and ridges around town are always in easy view. Shade is at a premium.
Seeking shade, I found my way to Ochoco Park by the banks of the creek. There I discovered the Wildland Firefighters Memorial.
On July 6, 1994, the Storm King Mountain fire in Colorado suddenly exploded in vicious intensity, killing 14 firefighters. Nine of them were from Prineville.
Running along the creek in a shady grove provided with several benches is a path lined with 20 boulders. A wildfire crew has 20 members. On 14 of these were plaques with photos and short biographies of those who died that day.
Two of them were Native American. Four of them were women. Most were in their 20s, and they were healthy good-looking young people in the prime of life and strength. The oldest was 44.
There is a very realistic statue depicting three firefighters. One man uses a chainsaw to a tree trunk. Another kneels, his pick resting beside him, talking into a radio. The third figure is a woman carrying a tool that looks like a heavy hoe.
It was a good place to sit and think about small-town life and its glories and its losses.
There were many small marks of civic pride — a small amphitheater named after a beloved high school band director. The town is not flashy, but it seems to be a healthy and safe place to live.
I enjoyed my visit.