I heard a friend talking about his privilege the other day, and my ears perked up. He’s not the sort to use that word lightly.
My friend is a right-wing lawyer in the Dallas area, and we’ve had many discussions about society and politics over the years. I sometimes refer to him as my “last war-mongering imperialist friend” because I’ve announced that future applications in that category are closed.
Yet my friend has undergone some changes that have increased his sympathy for the underprivileged and have heightened his awareness that things he once took for granted are not facts of nature, but contingent benefits he has acquired through the actions of others.
“Privilege” comes into English from French a century after the Norman Conquest. It often meant a dispensation for individuals from laws or taxes that were imposed on everybody else. In fact, until 1857, it was impossible to get a divorce in Britain without an act of Parliament. Obviously, only the very wealthy and well connected could acquire one.
The word has come into new prominence — my friend might call it notoriety — in the social and political left, among people who describe themselves as “woke.” These people are called by several other terms, many coined by their opponents. One recent label that tries to be neutral about the phenomenon is “the successor ideology.”
For the last couple of decades, anyone challenging any claim or proposition supporting “wokeness” is told to “check your privilege.” At its best, this means that we should all recognize that our opinions reflect our own social and personal status, and at worst it’s a blunt tool to delegitimize any dissent from their agenda.
Sometimes it seems that, for the least thoughtful among the woke, “privilege” is something to be eradicated. This reminds me of the apocryphal story of the Russian intellectual before the Revolution who railed against society, saying that he dreamed of a day when there would be no more rich people.
“That’s interesting,” said his interlocutor, “In my grandparents’ day, they dared dream of a society that had no more poor people.”
At any rate, my friend is hardly oblivious to his own vocabulary. His remark, made in connection with some legal cases he’s working on, shows an evolution in his own sense of sympathy.
He has been through several years of some tough times, of ill-health, depression, job loss, under-employment, some of this brought on by his own choices and habits. Fortunately, things are looking up for him, and AA and a change in his law practice have brought him both prosperity and contact with people who lack the privileges he once took for granted.
He was recently injured — painfully but not seriously — in an auto accident. His conversation was about the difference between people like him with good health insurance and people who lack it. It wasn’t long ago that he himself lacked good insurance.
Recognizing your own privileges does not entail self-loathing. It just requires a clear perception that many things were given to you without your earning them.
These include things like a stable childhood, parents who nurture and educate children, and the development of a work ethic and the attitudes leading to success.
His childhood was much more privileged than mine, yet we both were shaped by things we did not do for ourselves. I, for one, am grateful.
There is nothing selfish about feeling gratitude for the privileges we are granted, as long as we maintain some perspective and humility about our own flourishing.
Gratitude heals us and makes us more generous.
Happy Thanksgiving, y’all.