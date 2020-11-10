Tomorrow we celebrate Veterans Day. This is the time when it is appropriate to say, “Thank you for your service,” to those who have served in the Armed Forces of the United States.
Several of my family members are veterans, including two brothers-in-law. Almost all the fathers of my friends growing up on Maple Street in the ‘60s were veterans of World War II.
My mother’s two brothers were both combat veterans of that war. I dedicate this year’s holiday especially to the memory of one of them, Leon Crain.
In the last few years, I have deliberately stopped reading books about war. I take too much pleasure from reading about people killing people, and I’ve become increasingly anti-war as I have aged. I believe that war is the worst thing humans do to each other, and if wars are sometimes unavoidable, they are much more avoidable than I once believed.
I broke my own rule recently when I read a book about Leon’s outfit, “Battling Buzzards: The Odyssey of the 517th Parachute Regimental Combat Team 1943-45” by Gerald Astor. It’s primarily an oral history based on interviews given decades later, but it also gives the bigger picture of deployments and battles.
Leon served in the 460th Parachute Field Artillery Battalion that was attached to the 517th. They jumped out of C-47 aircraft with cannons and ammunition. All of them were volunteers.
They were equipped with 75mm pack howitzers, originally designed in the ‘20s to be broken down and packed by mules in difficult terrain. Although the stubby guns were the low end of artillery support, they could lob an eight-pound shell five-and-a-half miles. That could make a big difference to their fellow paratroopers.
The 460th fought in three campaigns. They deployed to Italy by ship and engaged in light to moderate combat with German units. These units consisted sometimes of Russians who volunteered to fight rather than starve to death in POW camps.
The 460th only jumped into combat once, with Operation Dragoon, the assault on southern France in August 1944. Their objective was to prevent German counterattacks on the landing beaches. As with the air drops in Normandy two months earlier, many of the paratroopers missed their landing zones. The 460th batteries had to be wheeled by hand for miles before coming into combat.
The invasion chased the Germans out of southern France. By then the Nazis were using third-rate troops and obsolete weapons, often captured French, Polish and Czech. The invasion brought an end to the Vichy regime.
Though the fighting was relatively easy, a lot of good men got killed. Astor interviewed paratroopers who described the deaths of friends and enemies, and sometimes their own war wounds.
Far worse lay ahead. In December the Airborne units were called in to stop the German advances in the Battle of the Bulge. Battalions of the 517th were detached to points of greatest need and suffered heavy casualties. It was a frozen hell on earth.
Eventually the battle was won, but at great cost. The unit was withdrawn from the line, and eventually disbanded and incorporated into another Airborne division.
Leon survived the war but died too early, in his 50s. There is a family story of his accidental meeting with his brother Charles at a fountain in Paris.
We use the word “hero” promiscuously these days. If everybody is a hero, then nobody really is. Leon was a hero, jumping out of airplanes into combat, 17 years old.
Thank you for your service, Leon.