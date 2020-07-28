As I sit down to write this column, a line of thunderstorms from Hurricane Hanna approaches my home. We’ve had wind and rain over the last couple of days, interspersed with clear skies.
Fortunately we are far enough from the storm’s eye that it’s mostly welcome rain that we receive, along with a twenty-degree temperature drop.
Grass by the side of the road has gone from brown to green. Its dormancy and resilience never fails to cheer me. I’ve learned to accept crispy brown grass, but I love it green.
It seems that this country nowadays is a bed of dry grass ready for a flame.
So I’ve decided to write about something different, about two women and their Facebook pages. One of them I don’t remember ever having met, and the other I know slightly, but both their stories have touched me.
The first woman was from Longview. She sent me a friend request because of something I wrote to a mutual friend. I don’t remember ever meeting her in person, though we went to Longview High School at the same time.
Facebook announced her birthday, but I knew she was deceased. Still, I went to her page to see her last posts.
It took me over 30 minutes to get there. Her page was filled with loving tributes and wishes from her many friends on her birthday, and on her birthday last year, and in the days right after she passed away.
They posted photos of her, and I saw evidence of her public life—she was involved with books and writing and in supporting writers. Friends also gave evidence of her joyful and silly side—pictures of her in various costumes.
Quite a character. A wise man once wrote that the fruits of a good life are love, joy, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. Her life seems to have been graced with several of these virtues.
I finally got to her last posts. Apparently just a few days before the end, she was completely unaware of how little time she had left. Her final suffering lasted about three days. Her friends feel a great sense of loss, but I came away uplifted. She lived a good life, if a good life is measured by the people who love you. Reading those tributes was like rain on parched grass.
Then there is another much younger woman who sent a friend request after I wrote a comment to a mutual friend saying how impressed I was with the teachers in a special education department where I had worked as a substitute teacher.
She was one of those teachers. I’ve met her, though I don’t know her well.
Two days ago she posted photos of a car that had been in a terrible collision. It was her car, and she could have been killed or disabled physically or mentally for life, and as she’s young, that disability could have stretched out for decades. Fortunately she came out of it with minor injuries. She expressed her gratitude and her appreciation for the life she will continue to lead.
Her own joy and love of life recognized our precarious place in this world. She was reminded of the vulnerability that we all share, and her survival is a gift not only to herself, but to the special children she will continue to nurture.
I am grateful the one survived and that the other left behind a legacy of love and respect. We don’t know the number of our days. Let’s be good to each other.