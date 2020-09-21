I have come to believe in demons that prey on us, afflicting the young and innocent most cruelly, leading them to despair, self-harm and even death.
Bear with me. I haven’t suddenly reverted to superstition or embraced crazy conspiracy theories about pizza and pedophiles.
Two thousand years ago mental illness was understood as the effects of demonic forces. These were entities that, while not fully alive or real (they didn’t have family, take the day off or hang out with their demon friends at bars) gained possession of people’s minds and behavior.
The three Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke, though not John, include stories of Jesus casting out demons. Interestingly, though people came to Jesus asking for bodily healing, nobody possessed by demons ever came asking to be healed.
Apparently a person could be possessed by more than one demon at once. Although they were depicted in art in grotesque human shape, they were generally thought to be invisible.
The Enlightenment scoffed at demons as superstitious nonsense, but by the end of the 19th century psychiatry started dealing with disorders we later referred to as "demons." These included compulsions, obsessions, rages, addictions and suicidal fixations.
These demons were seen as internal malfunctions of the human mind. True, they might have their origins in trauma, abuse or evils in the world, but demons were thought not to be supernatural, but naturalistic flaws in our consciousness and will.
That’s what I believed until fairly recently, but I have become convinced that there are entities that are not fully real or fully conscious, but which have goals and intentions that involve affecting our perception, understanding and actions. They’re not supernatural, nor are they simply figments of individual imaginations.
These demons are all around us, particularly in our pockets. They are social media apps that track our every move, that predict what we will do and that can be used to change our behavior at a level below our conscious knowledge.
A new movie, "The Social Dilemma," is a hybrid documentary-drama, with a bunch of talking heads — many of them formerly high ranking executives and developers for Google and Facebook and Twitter, some of them scholars like Harvard Business School professor Shoshana Zuboff, whose book "The Age of Surveillance Capitalism" I reviewed last year.
In brief, social media distorts what we see as truth based on who and where we are. It engenders political polarization and distrust for authority and institutions. Its manipulation by bad actors, including foreign powers, undermines democracies around the world.
It enables extremism, pushes pornography, isolates us from neighbors and drowns out reason and restraint.
But there’s more, as Jonathan Haidt points out. There has been an alarming rise of self-harm, including suicide, among pre-teen and teenage girls. The rates climb alarmingly after the widespread introduction of the smartphone in 2012. This phenomenon occurs not only in the U.S., but in Canada, the U.K., and India.
A wide variety of very smart people come before the cameras, many of them talking about how proud they once were of what they were doing on social media, but now expressing deep concern for where we are heading. Their kids are not on social media.
It seems that in America, many people are blasé because business and not government monitors and manipulates us, though Edward Snowden says the intelligence community can track anybody down to their keystrokes and passwords.
That’s a false confidence. In China, demons serve the Party. In America, demons serve corporations that make commodities out of our choices.
It’s time for exorcisms.