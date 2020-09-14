Last week, I had the pleasure of awakening to the sounds of rolling thunder and a heavy soaking rain. But even better than that were the sounds of voices coming from downstairs.
My wife has begun online teaching, and I could hear the sweet voices of very young children coming from the office and recording studio she has improvised in the dining room.
Teachers have been preparing all through the summer in virtual meetings during the time they supposedly are not working. I’ve heard the voices of many professionals for months now, anticipating problems and solutions. Teachers do what needs to be done.
It was an absolute delight to hear children’s voices, and I was also struck by the change in my wife’s voice.
She has a “teacher voice.” Hers is very gentle and supportive. She constantly praises the “friends” for using their words. Indeed, most of her students need help developing language.
There’s a distinct tone in this voice that is not present when she is talking to her professional colleagues, or to parents, or, for that matter, to me. It is a tone of consistent excitement that she reserves for her young special needs students.
After noticing this shift of tone, I paid attention to her voices. She calls her elderly mother regularly on Sunday afternoons, and I’ve noticed how she speaks loudly and slowly and simply to her mom, who has hearing and memory issues. It’s a loving tone that she only uses with her mother.
This made me think about how all of us change our voices depending on whom we are addressing.
When I was young, I remember my mother often being in a bad mood with her children, sometimes resorting to language she would never use in public. Then one of her friends would call her on the phone, and she would immediately shift into “manners voice.”
At the time, the shift irritated me. I regarded it as hypocrisy. Much later I learned that the word “hypocrite” meant “actor” in Greek, and I myself learned to act my assigned parts.
I suppose I’ve had several teacher voices. There’s the general-announcement voice, the tone of clarity and certainty used when giving instructions. Then there is the tone used in dialogue, when I tried to get students to respond to ideas, to draw out their explanations, and to include those whose initial inclination was to sit quietly without speaking.
Voices also include things like accents. When I reached my teen years I made conscious efforts to model my accent on newscasters I admired like Walter Cronkite, Harry Reasoner and Chet Huntley.
I shed most of my childhood accent, though I can still drawl and shift my vowels upward at will. There’s a distinctive way that East Texans pronounce a sentence like, “I like to fly my kite high in the sky.”
Later I stopped caring, and most of the time I think of myself as not having a distinctive accent. A few people have told me I have a very mild Texas accent — one fellow in a bike shop in the Pacific Northwest couldn’t quite place it and guessed wrong.
My wife tells me about the first time she heard my voice. We had met online but not yet in person, and I left her a voicemail.
She had recently moved to Texas from Massachusetts and thought I had a strong Texas accent. Nowadays, she can’t hear that at all.
It always seems easier to categorize other people’s voices than to recognize your own tones.
I think there’s a metaphor in that.