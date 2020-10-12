As summer moved languidly toward autumn, I treated myself to re-reading something from long ago. I bought a beautiful single-volume edition of "The Lord of the Rings" and slowly savored each page.
With so many books in the world still unread, I seldom go back to fiction. I had read Tolkien when I was 22. It didn’t move me the way it had some of my contemporaries who read it younger, but I enjoyed the tale. I should have read it at 12.
One of the first things I noticed is that the author has a deft and economical ability to describe landscape. I have hiked many mountain passes, swamps and forests since I was young. Previously, I had skimmed over his descriptions of the natural world, but now I saw that Tolkien named specific plants and sketched geography in a very satisfying way.
I’ve never been drawn to fantasy and magic. In 1975, I had no use for mythology either; I regarded it as a primitive precursor of science and psychology and ethics. I still don’t put much stock in magic, but I’ve changed my mind on myth.
The central conflict is a quest undertaken against great odds and with very little hope, an exploit that will preserve the world and yet, even if successful, will change it in ways that are not altogether happy.
Much of the dialogue is rather stilted, rather like diplomatic negotiations between nations. The only exception to this is when the hobbits talk to each other.
The emotional grounding of the books lies in the friendships that develop and are maintained, and the most central of these is between the hero, Frodo Baggins, and his gardener and devoted servant, Samwise Gamgee. This relationship is well demonstrated in the series of movies from the first decade of this century.
Tolkien was a scholar of medieval texts at Oxford. He was also a devoted Christian, a veteran of the trenches in the Great War, and he started this epic by writing a story, "The Hobbit," for his children.
He insists that the book is not an allegory, yet there is a moral depth to it. I think I was also more attuned to this aspect reading it a second time.
Christopher A. Snyder, a Tolkien scholar dividing his time between Mississippi State University and Oxford University, has written a delightful little book, "Hobbit Virtues," that could be just the thing to discuss with young people after they encounter "The Lord of the Rings."
Snyder’s book looks at virtue ethics from the perspective of the hobbits. Virtue ethics is an approach to morality that emphasizes the formation and development of character, of dispositions and habits of the heart that we call virtues.
Chapters on humility, courage, fellowship, good cheer, self-sacrifice and mercy place these doughty little hobbits in the context of moral and religious thought from many cultures and from long ago. It’s an ingenious approach that is both entertaining and informative.
The book is short. The author extends it with appendices on ideas of virtue in Aristotle, Christianity, ancient and medieval ideas, and the virtues of other societies, including India and China and the ancient Hebrews.
The movies are faithful to the book, I think it would be a great little book to share with children after they have seen them. "Hobbit Virtues" is important and morally uplifting without being parochial or preachy.
The hobbits are modest little people whose virtues sustain them as they save their world.
We could all do with a dose of hobbit virtues.