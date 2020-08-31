Family matters have led me to leave my pandemic seclusion and to drive two thousand miles alone in my car. On the journey I listened to the audiobook of Jill Lepore’s history of the United States, “These Truths.”
I recommend the book as well written and thoughtful and informative, but I don’t suggest the audiobook. Lepore reads her own book, and she is not an accomplished voice actor. When she reads in an even tone, she does well, but she over-dramatizes quotations.
The scope of her book is ambitious. She is writing a one-volume history of the United States aimed at a general audience. She steers deftly between we-have-read-all-this-before repetitiveness and everything-you-thought-is-wrong revisionism.
In other words, she tells a familiar story emphasizing some aspects of American history that previous writers glossed over, She pays attention to women’s history and that of Black people as integral to our national history. She does not interpret our national story solely though these lenses, as an ideologue would do; rather, she keeps coming back to these strands of our history as they weave their way through the national narrative.
She sometimes slights the machinations of political history; she skims over military history; her treatment of Native Americans is perfunctory.
On the other hand, she is a gifted writer with an eye for concrete details that illustrate and enrich her book.
Lepore is particularly concerned about the effects of professional political groups, bolstered by the rise of polling, on the outcomes of elections. She is particularly incensed by the rise of the polling industry and the deleterious effects it has had on our nation’s civic health.
She highlights the work done by Leone Baxter and Clem Whitaker and their decades-long ability to sway public opinion through their company they called Campaigns, Inc.
I thought the most interesting part of the book dealt with the early to middle of the 20th century. In particular, the Orson Welles radio adaptation of “The War of the Worlds” that sparked outright panic in 1938, she argues, is an early manifestation of the ways mass media can mislead the public.
Another informative part of the book addresses the politics of the 1950s, when a significant number of Americans could not tell the difference between the Republican and Democratic parties. Some political scientists at the time called for more polarization and sharper distinctions between the parties.
Be careful what you wish for.
It is the changes that occur within living memory that are remarkable. After WWII, the Republican party relied on women to do much of their organizing. Republicans were the party that supported birth control and planned parenthood.
In the ‘50s, it seemed, the intellectual high ground was dominated by a liberalism defined as enlightened governmental management of a mixed economy. That did not last.
Lepore gives great attention to Phyllis Schafly who spearheaded opposition to the proposed Equal Rights Amendment in the ‘70s. Right before she died, she publicly endorsed Donald Trump for president.
The book gets darker toward the end as it chronicles increased polarization up through the election of 2016.
Lepore tends to side with liberals, but decries the turn toward identity politics, no-platofming, virtue-signaling and general intolerance and illiberalism on the left, as well as the ways the Democratic Party has deliberately moved away from its former base of support among working-class people.
I can’t say the book ends well, but there is much of value in it.
On my return trip, I will be listening to an audiobook American history book by a conservative author. I expect some very different approaches and conclusions.