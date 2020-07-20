As the heat and quarantine have shut down this very strange summer, I have come to enjoy the morning quiet with coffee, wanting a low-impact start to the day.
A coffee table book is made for browsing. It is usually oversized and often contains many photographs or illustrations. Usually it lies unopened, often covered by magazines. But I have found a pleasant exception, a book I pick up often, if briefly, reading a few pages. It’s called “What It’s Like To Be a Bird.”
David Allen Sibley is one of America’s leading ornithologists, one who has written some very popular guides to birding. This book is rather unusual.
The volume does not try to be comprehensive or systematic; instead, the author simply describes the most interesting things about birds. An air of constant delight graces this book.
Any good book on birds for a general audience needs photographs or illustrations. Sibley has written and illustrated his own book. Except for the introduction, the entire book consists of facing pages with illustrations of different kinds of birds, their bodies and their behaviors.
He tends to limit himself to three of the most interesting points when talking about each type of bird. He screens out details that many would find tedious and focuses unerringly on things that amaze and enlighten a general reader.
We learn many fascinating things about how birds live in the world. He explains the different kinds of feathers and how some birds are optimized for flight, others for being waterproof, and how birds feed and reproduce.
Birds can do amazing things. For example, ducks and sandpipers and snipes can see the full 360 degrees around themselves and 180 degrees vertically. Eagles concentrate their vision on four lines of sight; like many birds, two of these are more to the side than to the front. If you’ve ever seen a crow or grackle look at something, you notice how it looks sideways at it. That’s because its vision is best in that direction.
Sibley tells us about the feeding habits of pelicans and the amazing journey from Greenland to Antarctica made each year by Arctic Terns.
We learn that an ostrich can reach 60 miles per hour, with sustained speed of 45 mph. A coyote can run 40 mph, faster than a roadrunner’s 20 mph. The fastest human runner, Usain Bolt, can run 100 meters at 23 mph.
Birds face many threats today, usually caused by human activity. Birds like swallows, swifts, and flycatchers are in decline along with the insects they eat, probably brought on by use of insecticides in agriculture. Habitat destruction is also a culprit.
On the other hand, the Canada Goose was once rare and has rebounded, as has the Wild Turkey. (The turkey originally came from Mexico and was shaped by human breeding. It was exported to Europe and re-introduced to North America from there.) Some birds, like American Robins and Northern Cardinals, have adapted well to life alongside humans.
Colonies of outdoor feral cats are one of the great causes of songbird decline. Sibley cites estimates that cats kill a billion birds a year in North America. (My own cat Sonnet was a perpetrator in her younger years; now she lives indoors.)
Birds have been around much longer than we think. There were birds during the time of the dinosaurs. The great catastrophic extinction at the end of the Cretaceous Period left small ground-dwelling birds alive—from them all modern types and species have evolved.
I’m deliberately reading this book slowly and with great delight. It goes great with coffee on a quiet morning.