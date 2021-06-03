The Texas GOP majority take great pleasure owning HB 1927, which gives easy access to guns where you can carry without training and without a license.
With gun violence on the rise, this simple-minded way of thinking makes little sense.
The majority stated they could send Gov. Greg Abbott the strongest Second Amendment legislation in Texas history, which is true. But is it the smartest? And will it save any lives?
They state this will protect the right of all law-abiding Texans to carry a handgun as they exercise their God-given right to self defense. Please! Excuse me, but I don’t believe I know where that verse is in the Bible.
One question is who is going to check the law-abiding part of this legislation? With no license or training, that eliminates pretty much all checks and balances. So, does this mean the GOP is leaving this bill up to the merit system, where just the good guys can carry? I will say this: if you can look at someone and tell whether they are a good guy or a bad guy, it will be a first!
I have given some more thought to this shallow bill. If we can do this for law-abiding Texas citizens to carry a gun, what about law-abiding hunters and fishermen? Hunters use a gun in their sport. Lets do away with hunting license. Lets also eliminate fishing license. And do away with all safety classes for younger hunters. This makes just as much sense as HB 1927.
A law-abiding citizen that wants to carry a handgun is no more important than one that wants to hunt or fish without a license. Does this seem silly to anyone? Not anymore than HB 1927.
You might ask what’s going to be next? Do we actually need practice and classes with a test drive? Lets just do away with that and eliminate a license to drive.
I guess you see where this could go. Tell me: Do you think much serious thought went into HB 1927? I don’t, but it will be cheaper on all Texas citizens. Eliminating all these licenses will help the pocket book.