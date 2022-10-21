PITTSBURG — I was supposed to be here to serve up some inspiring words to the female athletes at Pittsburg High School on Wednesday, but as it turned out, I was the one who walked away inspired.
Inspired by a coach who won't take “no” for an answer, a coaching staff that is determined to see a group of kids be true student/athletes, an administration that gave its full support to a program and a goal and — of course — by the kids who put in the work to achieve that goal.
Perfection is rare, but the 70 young ladies that make up the freshman and varsity athletic teams at Pittsburg High School nailed it.
John Chatham is the assistant athletic director and also coaches girls basketball and track and boys and girls cross country at Pittsburg. I’ve known him for about 12 years through his coaching stops at Longview and Pittsburg, and the enthusiasm he puts into his job makes the Energizer Bunny look like a slacker.
When he left Longview five years ago to return to Pittsburg, he formulated a plan. I’m not sure why I was included in that plan since it involved good grades and my best subject in high school was lunch, but I was honored to be involved in Wednesday’s celebration.
“We told the girls five years ago if we ever had a 100% passing rate in a nine-week grading period, we would get you to town,” Chatham told me. “We’ve been as close as one kid before, but never had 100% until now. We have 26 athletes in our freshman period, and 44 in our varsity period, and every one of them passed this nine weeks. I’m ecstatic.”
I didn’t hesitate when Chatham asked me to come and talk to the athletes, and not just because part of the celebration included ice cream sundaes.
Chatham’s energy and love for his job and the kids he coaches is genuine and infectious, and I found out Wednesday he’s not the only one who shares that trait in Pittsburg.
Chatham said he would meet me behind the school’s beautiful new gymnasium, but when I arrived I was told by the nice lady at the guard shack there was no way I was going into that school without a proper pass from the office.
I believed her.
After a pass was secured, I was led into the gym but hidden as the freshmen athletes arrived for what they thought would be the usual “Wednesday Workday,” where all of the athletes and coaches from all of the girls sports run and compete together in fun but tough conditioning drills.
At the designated time, Chatham presented the freshmen with a championship style wrestling belt, congratulated them for the 100% passing rate and then introduced me.
I told the kids I was proud of them because I know how hard it is to maintain good grades while participating in athletics. I wanted them to know how important those grades are going to be if they wanted to eventually be a college athlete — or even if they don’t — but also made sure they understood they had elevated the entire culture of the Pittsburg girls athletic program by reaching this goal as a team.
The entire scenario was repeated again a little later when the varsity athletes arrived, and Superintendent Terry Waldrep joined in on that celebration.
I write for a living, and have never considered myself a public speaker, so when I left Pittsburg I wondered if my little talk resonated with the athletes at all.
Then I realized those kids are surrounded on a daily basis by teachers, coaches and administrators who love them and want to see them succeed in the classroom, in athletics and in the community.
They didn’t need inspiration from an old sports writer, but I sure needed to hang out with them for a little while.
After all, it’s not every day you get to surround yourself with perfection.