HIGHWAY 154 EAST — I was already running late and didn’t really need anything, so I’m not sure why I stopped at the little produce stand on the side of the road between Gilmer and Harmony.
If I’m being perfectly honest, I was goofing off a little on the company dime. Maybe my bosses will forgive me if I share some of the blackberry jam that ended up coming home with me.
I was heading back from Harmony High School on Wednesday, one of five stops on a 119-mile tour of our beautiful part of the state to deliver Best Preps awards to local high schools.
The radio was tuned to a classic rock station and cranked as high as the speakers on my 15-year-old truck could handle. The windows were down, because — as you can see from the photo accompanying this column — I might have 99 problems, but messy, windblown hair isn’t one of them.
The first sign said “fresh produce.” The second said something about local honey. Good stuff, I’m sure, but I’m not a rookie when it comes to produce stands. Where there is fresh produce and local honey, you can usually find some of the best apple butter or blackberry jam on the planet.
As I entered the small building, a young woman sat behind a counter flanked by two young men.
The girl’s name was Glenna Langford. She’s 21 and a Gilmer High School graduate who will be a senior at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas, in the fall.
She plans to be an elementary teacher when she graduates, but for now, she’s running a produce stand on the side of the road not far from where she graduated high school.
Her business — 154 Produce — is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
I worried a little about mentioning a young lady running a produce stand on the side of the road and also giving the hours, but Glenna is from East Texas, and she’s brave enough to want to eventually deal with elementary kids for a living. I have no doubt she can take care of herself, but just in case, the young man sitting to her right was her brother. To her left was her boyfriend.
There’s no sign that says it, so I’ll say it for them. Don’t start any trouble, and there won’t be any trouble.
Glenna said she gets almost all of her produce locally, some of it from folks who simply have too much to eat and don’t want it to go to waste. The blackberry jam I purchased came from “Granny Deb,” and Glenna said Granny Deb is “pretty famous around here.”
Trust me when I tell you there are some biscuits at my house about to meet Granny Deb’s blackberry jam this weekend.
Glenna said she expects the stand to be bursting with more fresh produce soon. She has about 100 tomato plants working, and she said squash, red potatoes and watermelon also are on the menu.
I said earlier I was running late and didn’t really need anything Wednesday, but I was wrong.
I needed to drive down some country roads with the music blaring and the wind blowing across my scalp.
I needed to meet Glenna Langford, her brother and her boyfriend and to realize the future is in good hands because most young people around here work hard and take care of each other.
And, I needed a reminder that sometimes it’s OK to just stop and kill a little time visiting with your East Texas neighbors.
I probably didn’t need the blackberry jam, but I didn’t want to insult Glenna, her two bodyguards or Granny Deb by not purchasing something.
That’s my story, and I’m sticking to it.