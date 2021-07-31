When I was 12, I was selected as an all-star for the Erwin (Tennessee) Little League.
It was a no-brainer decision.
Not bragging, but I was the league’s best pitcher — sporting a nifty 8-0 record on the mound — and I was at or near the top of the league in home runs, batting average and runs batted in.
The league was for ages 9 through 12, and I was one of the biggest and oldest kids in the league, so I was simply doing what was expected of me.
Then, I did something unexpected.
I quit.
One morning a few days before we were about to start playing other all-star teams from neighboring towns, I had a rough practice. I hit the ball all over the park, but none of them landed outside the fence so the team had to run sprints from the third base line to the fence in right field.
I was throwing heat on the mound, but my curve wasn’t working. More sprints.
Finally, when I moved to first base, I wasn’t scooping balls out of the dirt like usual so we were ordered back to the line to run some more.
But, instead of joining my teammates on the line to run, I said “I quit,” and headed out the gate.
My coach knew of some issues within my family that had been brewing all summer, but he wasn’t aware those issues had gotten worse. He also didn’t know my beloved grandmother had been hospitalized a couple of days prior to that practice.
This was back in 1978, and the term “mental fatigue” wasn’t around. Almost no one, especially a 12-year-old kid, discussed such things.
Had I talked to the coach, it’s possible he would have put his arm around me, told me he was sorry I was dealing with so much and insisted I take a day or two off to see if I could regain my focus.
Instead, I kept my mouth shut and was told to get back on the line and run with everyone else or I would never step foot back on that field again — and for the rest of my life I would regret quitting.
The memory of the day I finally succumbed to family struggles and illness — and expectations that were probably a little too lofty for a 12-year-old kid — came flooding back to me this past week when gymnast Simone Biles walked away from the Olympic Games in Japan.
Folks were initially sympathetic, thinking Biles had withdrawn due to an injury, but when it was discovered the 24-year-old dynamo needed a mental break, some fans changed their tone.
People who struggle to the finish line each Friday after a 40-hour work week and declare on social media they need a much-deserved 48-hour break were suddenly hammering a young lady who has been the face of a sport for most of her life and was carrying the gold medal hopes of an entire nation on her shoulders at these games.
She quit on her team. Why did she even go to the Olympics, taking someone else’s spot, if she was just going to quit? One knucklehead wrote “She’s 24, rich and doing what she loves. How much pressure is that?”
My favorite was “She’ll regret quitting for the rest of her life.”
Where have I heard that one before?
Athletes at all levels push through mental fatigue and physical pain that is beyond comprehension by the average fan. Being able to do that is part of what makes them great, and it’s the reason Biles is considered by most to be the greatest gymnast ever.
Now, she has revealed she’s human, and some folks can’t handle it.
Biles doesn’t need me or anyone else to defend her recent actions, and she should be cheered for admitting she needed a break before something broke that couldn’t be fixed.
My concern is for the people out there who also need to take a step back, but they keep doing what everyone else expects them to do so they won’t be perceived as weak — or worse — a quitter.
Heck. Being a quitter isn’t all bad.
Some of the strongest people I know quit letting folks tell them how to live their lives, and now they are some of the happiest people on the planet.